District Court News of 05/01/2023 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Isaacs, Leslie Michael; Disregarding Stop Sign; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Careless Driving; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates, Recall FTA
Adams, Charles B; No/Expired Registration Plates; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No Operators/Moped License; Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Baldwin, Cristy K; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference June 26, 2023 @9:30AM
Bowles, Aarson Michael; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Amended to Physical Harassment W/Physical Contact, Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days), Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2ndOffense; Guilty Plea, 10 days jail (credit 10 days)
Brewer, Jonathan David; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Continued to 5/15/2023 @9:30AM
Callahan, Randall; Enhancement TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Enhancement Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Possession Of Defaced Firearm; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count #1 & #2, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on June 6, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send count 3 w/felony
Colwell, Chelsea; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Improper Passing; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Deaton, Kathy; Bail jumping- 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing May 8, 2023 @9:30AM
Durham, David L; Failure To Or Improper Signal; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Registration Plates; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rdDegree- Drug Unspecified; Preliminary hearing waived, stipulates to probable cause on count 6, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on June 6, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Farra, Kyle; TICS, 1st Degree. 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Traffic In Marijuana, Less than 8 OZ- 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Preliminary Hearing May 8, 2023 @9:30AM
Fauklner, Rita; Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 5/8/2023 @9:30AM
Hamilton, Joshua B; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey (3 counts); Issue WOA $500 cash bond
Hammonds, Cynthia; All Terrain Vehicles Violations; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; No Operators/Moped License; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid or Assistance; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference June 12, 2023 @9:30AM
Hayes, Lori Lee; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference July 10, 2023 @9:30AM
Hayes, Lori Lee; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Set Pre-Trial Conference 7/10/2023 @9:30AM
Himes, Samuel J; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Counts 1-6 Not Guilty Plea, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 5/22/2023 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/20/2023 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Pamela; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Windows Not Safety Glass; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/12/2023 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Pamela; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to ptobable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration. Recognize def to appear in circuit court on 6/6/2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send count 2 w/felony
Loper, Nancy; Speeding 24MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over Limit (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Noe, James H; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPa, Pre-Trial Conference May 15, 2023 @9:30AM
Proffitt, Stacey; Reckless Driving; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to June 12, 2023 @9:30AM
Purkey, Mary Joan; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Roland, Tony Ray; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Rose, Billy Joshua; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Driving W/O License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 5/15/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Sizemore, Jeffery; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to June 26, 2023 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Jeffrey Wayne; Robbery, 2nd Degree; June 26, 2023 @9:30AM
Sparks, Douglas; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Recall FTA
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts), Set Review 7/10/2023 @9:30AM
Taylor, Jason Lee; Alcohol Intoxication In a Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 15 days jail (credit 15 days), Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle
Taylor, Jason Lee; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 15 days jail (credit 15 days), Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail (credit 15 days), Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Counts 3-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
Truett, Robert S; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Truett, Robert S; Speeding 17MPH Over Limit; Not Guilty Plea; Pre-Trial Conference 6/26/2023 @9:30AM
Turner, Johnathon Eugene Ray; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty Plea, 60 days jail, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Guilty Plea, 60 days jail, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 4-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
