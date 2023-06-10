District Court News of 05/22/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Brown, Clarence; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lewis, Matthew Dakota; Instructional Permit Violations; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Sizemore, Pamela Lee; Assault, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/1/2023
Arnett, Lesley; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Asher, Herbert; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Bailey, Patrick Harold; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Banks, Ashley; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Barnard, Matthew; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/3/2023
Barnes, Donnie; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; FTA $200
Blevins, Julie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Bowles, Dustin; Continued to 7/3/2023
Bowling, Ronald; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Equipment; FTA $100
Bowling, Ronald R; No Operators/Moped License; FTA $100
Bowman, Elizabeth; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Guilty, 1-2 , Set to 4 days jail (credit 4 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court finds plea is ki&vol, Court finds plea is ki&vol, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Brown, Joshua; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Improper Equipment
Burkhart, James Daniel; No Motorcycle Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Continued to Pre-Trial Conference 7/17/2023
Campbell, Raleigh G; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 7/3/2023
Clemmons, Amanda D; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree (Counts 1-49); Possession of Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug (Counts 51-73), Def waives days, Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023
Clemmons, Rusty Allen; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023, bond $1,000 surety
Collett, Matthew; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Collins, Lenora Kelly; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Guilty, set to 120 days jail (credit 11 days), conditional discharge for 2 years + court costs, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Ellis, Drayton Joseph; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; FTA
Estepp, Jarred Lyndon; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Continued to 7/3/2023
Estepp, Joe Edward; Local County Ordinance; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 7/31/2023
Fields, Janetta Rosealeigh Kay; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) (2 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023
Freeman, Jim; Improperly On The Left Side Of Road; Careless Driving; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 Oz- 1st Offense; Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Violation Of Conditions Of Release; Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; License To Be In Possession; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/1/2023
Gabbard, Rhonda Jo; Booster Seat Violations; FTA
Grimes, Kenneth; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; Court Trial 7/3/2023
Hacker, Dustin Edward; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years
Harris, Amanda Lou; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Continued to 8/28/2023
Harrison, Shane Lee; Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 OZ-1st Offense; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 6/5/2023
Henson, Bryan; License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Himes, Samuel J; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $250
Himes, Samuel J; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Registration Plate; FTA $300
Horton, Raleigh M; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Court Trial 7/31/2023
Howard, Elijah James; Kidnapping- Minor; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice on motion of C/W; Custodial Interference; Instructional Permit Violations; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Def stipulates to probable cause for arrest
Isaacs, Glendon R; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Isaacs, Justin Andrew; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; Continued to 7/3/2023
Johnson, Korey; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Johnson, Korey James; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lambert, Adam J; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/14/2023
Lunsford, Kameron; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Improper Registration Plate; FTA $200
Lynch, Dustin; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Mays, Jessica Fay; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 4th; No/Expired Registration Plates; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
McDaniel, Roger D; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-2nd; Guilty, set to 90 days jail, conditional discharge for 2 years, $375 fine, DUI special fine + court costs ,DUI school for 1 year, license suspended for 18 months, Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Court finds plea is ki&vol
McDaniel, Roger D; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Amended to No License In Possession, Guilty, set to 16 days jail (credit 16 days), Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; Court finds plea is KI&vol
McDaniel, Roger D; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-2nd; Guilty, set to 90 days (credit 16 days), conditional discharge 2 years, $375 special fine + DUI school for 18 months, license suspended for 18 months, Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Court finds plea is ki&vol
McQueen, Brandon; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/5/2023
McQueen, Brandon; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/5/2023, Court appoints DPA
McQueen, Brandon L; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM, Continued to 6/5/2023 for bond review
McQueen, Roger Lee; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10,000 (2 counts); Court appoints DPA, Continued to 6/5/2023
McQueen, Roger Lee; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $500; Continued to 6/5/2023, Court appoints DPA
Mobley, James Austin; Spotlighting- Use Of Artificial Light; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Continued to 6/5/2023
Moore, Adam; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Moss, Abigail; Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 7/3/202
Moss, Abigail; Obstructing Governmental Operations; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Continued to 7/3/2023
Nichols, Dennis Fee; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/28/2023
Nichols, Dennis Phee; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/28/2023
Noe, Jonathan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $100
Nunn, Bradley Eugene; Poss Of Marijuana; FTA $100
Parkey ,David J; Attempt Rape, 3rd Degree; Continued to 8/14/2023
Pawlowski, Misty D; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Pearson, Paul C; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; FTA
Price, Tony Wade; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023
Reed, Raymond Frank; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Order bond to be applied to fine
Reid, Brenda Woods; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 7/17/2023
Reid, Brenda Woods; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Continued to 7/17/2023
Riley, Brooke; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates
Roberts, Megan R; Spotlighting- Use Of Artificial Light; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Continued to 6/5/2023
Rose, Billy; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, set to 17 days jail (credit 17 days), Court finds plea is ki&vol
Rose, Billy Joshua; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-5 set to 17 days jail (credit 17 days), Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Driving W/O License/Negligence In Accident; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court finds defs plea is ki&vol
Rose, Marty B; Continued to 6/5/2023
Rowland, Dustin; No/Expired Kentuky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 + 6+7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Guilty, $25, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Guilty, $500- susp $250, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, $25 + court costs, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty, set to 1 day jail (credit 1 day)
Ruble, Christina; Unlawful Transaction W/Minor- 2nd Degree; Amended to Wanton Endangerment, Guilty, set to 180 days jail (credit 1 day), conditional discharge 2 years + court costs, Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 OZ-1st Offense; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty, set to 1 day jail (credit 1 day); Court finds def is ki&vol
Serrano, Gerado C; Careless Driving; Court gave def opportunity to repeat a court trial
Simpson, Steven; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $300
Tankersley, Austin; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to 7/17/2023
Tillery, Whitney; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Diversion- 3 years, def to complete drug court
Tillery, Whitney; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Diversion for 3 years, def to complete drug court
Turner, Greg; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023
Turner, Voyd A; Bail Jumping- 2nd Degree; Continued to 8/28/2023
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/28/2023
Vanwinkle, Michael Duane; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/5/2023
Venable, Brandi Nicole; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/5/2023
Venable, Brennon S; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, $50 + court costs, No/Expired Other State Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Watkins, James Edward; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (<=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives PH, case passed grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM, bond 10k cash
Webb, Linda; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Wilson, Albert; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 9/11/2023
Wilson, April Michelle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Woody, Tiffany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty to 1-2, set to 100 days jail (credit 100 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court appoints DPA, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Woody, Tiffany; Poss A Cont Sub; Guilty to 1-2, set to 100 days jail (credit 100 days), Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Court finds plea is ki&vol
