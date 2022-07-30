JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 07/21/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Marcum, Robert Michael; Sodomy- 2nd Degree (4 counts); Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree (4 counts); Counts 1-8 Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Set preliminary Hearing 8/1/2022 @9:30AM

