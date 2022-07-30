District Court News of 07/21/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Marcum, Robert Michael; Sodomy- 2nd Degree (4 counts); Wanton Endangerment- 1st Degree (4 counts); Counts 1-8 Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Set preliminary Hearing 8/1/2022 @9:30AM
Scheile, Teri Michelle; Fugitive From Another State- Warrant Required; Appoint DPA
Brewer, Kaylon; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Amended to Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 360 days jail (credit 23 days), Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 23 days jail (credit 23 days)
Graham, Mary; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/25/2022 @9:30AM
Scheile, Terri; Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Scheile, Terri Michelle; Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required; Dismissed w/prejudice
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (4 counts), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Court Trial August 8, 2022 @9:30AM
