District Court News of 1/18/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Bowles, Crystal; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 1/30/2023
Bowles, Crystal Lynn; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/30/2023
Bowles, Curt Douglas; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Set to 10 days jail
Bowles, James R; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 3/27/2023
Burton, Elizabeth; Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Traff In Controlled Substance-3rd Degree (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023
Caudill, Tabitha N; Poss A Cont Sub (5 counts); Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $2,500
Cole, Natasha; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment; Continued to 2/13/2023
Durbin, Jonathan; Operate Mv U/Influ Of Alc/Subs-3rd; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; Continued to 3/13/2023
Flannery, James; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $200
Gullett, James R; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Higson, Conner; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Careless Driving
McQueen, Fredrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (3 counts); Continued to 4/24/2023
McQueen, Fredrick Tyler; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to 4/24/2023
Napier, Delbert James; Enhancement TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (2 counts); Enhancement TICS, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Enhancement Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Enhancement Poss Cont Sub, 3rdDegree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023, bond 20K
Napier, Delbert James; Speeding 23MPH Over Limit; Driving On DUI Suspended License- 1st Offense; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Registration Plate; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/30/2023
Pawloski, Misty; Poss Controlled Subs, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 3/7/2023 @10:30AM
Pawloski, Misty D; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 3/27/2023
Pierce, Ronnie W; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Theft Of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate/Renewal Decal; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 3/7/2023 @10:30AM
Reid, Deena; Burglary, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023
Roark, Myra; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, will hire attorney, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023, bond $1,000 unsecured
Roberts, Bobby R; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 1/30/2023
Rose, Anthony Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Rose, Bruce; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot); Poss A Cont Sub; Resisting Arrest; Continued to 1/30/2023
Shearer, Billy Joseph; Rear License Not Illuminated; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, ask def to appear in circuit court on 3/7/2023 @10:30AM
Smith, James M; Tbut All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 2/13/2023
Strong, Jessica L; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/30/2023
Tankersley, Austin; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to 2/27/2023
Truett, Robert S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Oper MV u/Influ Of cont Sub-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Controlled Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Poss Controlled Sub, 2nd Degree – Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (3 counts); Continued to 1/30/2023
Truett, Robert S; Poss cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Continued to 1/30/2023
