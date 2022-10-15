JC Sun Court Report

District Court News Of 10/03/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Collier, Robert; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 10/10/2022 @9:30AM

