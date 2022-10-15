District Court News Of 10/03/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Collier, Robert; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 10/10/2022 @9:30AM
Collier, Robert; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/10/2022 @9:30AM
Gabbard, James Charles; Menacing; Not Guilty Plea, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/17/2022 @9:30AM
Apodaca, Samuel Tristan Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $50 + court costs
Baker, Tina Louise; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Guilty, $200 + $425 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI classes, license suspension will be handled administratively, Posses Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Reckless Driving; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Baldwin, Christopher; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Barrett, Jesse L; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bowling, Clayton; Video Voyeurism; Dist Of Sexually Explicit Images No Consent-1st Offense; Continued to 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Bowling, Donna; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Guilty Plea, $500 fine + susp $300 of fine, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Byrd, Donny; Continued to 10/19/2022 @9:30AM
Byrd, Donny; Continued to 10/17/2022 @9:30AM
Clemmons, Karen; Murder; def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM to answer indictment
Collett, Johnathan Ricky; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof filed, No/Expired Registration Plates
Collins, Daniel; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Collins, Matthew Shane; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; proof in file, dismissed
Combs, Emmanuel; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Couch, Tabatha Lynn; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; diversion order signed
Dalton, Jesse; Assault, 1st Degree; Amended to Assault, 2nd Degree, probable cause found, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM
Fox, Christopher Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept
Gabbard, James W; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Gill, Roger; Oper MV U/Influ Of Sub-1st; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Gill, Roger D; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Grubb, Jennifer; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof filed
Hall, Dujion; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, def did not appear
Harris, Emery Shawn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Pre-Trial Conference 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Hobbs, Ernie D; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Holland, Randy; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Horn, Julie Rebecca; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Possess Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $25 fee + court costs
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Continued to 11/28/2022 @9:30AM
Hubbard, James; Continued to 11/28/2022
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Jones, Austin; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card;Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Jones, Austin; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 11/14/2022
Jones, Austin Blake; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; 11.14.2922 @9:30AM
Jones, Marty; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Justice, Russell Dean; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
McCune, Dale Randall; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $700 cash bond
McKenna, Jeffrey; Improper Equipment; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days) in lieu of fine
McQueen, Brandon; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument-1st Degree; Tbut Or Disp All Others $1,000 < $10,000; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond
McQueen, Joyce Ann; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
McQueen, Ricky G; Murder; Probable cause found, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM
McWhorter, Louis Gill; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit
Mink, Mickey Darren; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 10/10/2022 @9:30AM
Morris, Robert; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Dismissed w/o prejudice (2 counts)
Mullins, Andrew S; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Court Trial 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Neeley, Bethany Jean; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs, 12/14/2022 @9:30AM
Norton, Scott Allen; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Osborne, Mitchell Raymond; Speeding 26MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over, Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs, Careless Driving; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Parsons, Debra; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Amended to All Other Traffic; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept
Randolph, Dylan R; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Riddell, Dennis; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Issue WOA, $500b cash bond, set bond forfeiture hearing 10/17/2022
Sipple, Clarence John; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs
Sparks, Nathan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Sparks, Nathaniel; No Motorcycle Operators License; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, License To Be In Possession; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates
Spurlock, Travis; Poss Of Marijuana; Continued 10/17/29022 @9:30AM
Stidham, Brandon Douglas; Flagrant Non Support; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Stidham, Michael; Oper MV U/Influ Of Alc; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 10/31/20-22 @9:30AM
Tinnes, April Lynn; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days), $425 service fee + court costs, order to attend and complete DUI school, license suspension will be handled administratively
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor ( 2 counts); Continued to 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Wagers. Noah Jun; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Walker, Malinda Carol; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; proof filed
Ward, James; No Operators/Moped License; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof filed, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 2-6 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Registration Plate; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial conference 11/7/2022
Yoder, Codinle Robert; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
