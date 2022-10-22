District Court News of 10/10/2022 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Sizemore, Lannie; Cultivate In Marijuana- >5 Plants- 1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Order recall BW, court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/24/2022
Wagers, Michael; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st, Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 11/21/22
Blanton, Brandon Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs
Blevins, Christopher E; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub
Bobroski, Kyle Cameron; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bowles, Crystal; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree ( 2 counts); continued to 10/24/2022
Brisack, Shelby; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Harassment (Physical Contact) No Injury; Guilty, set to 60 days (credit 6 days, 54 days conditional discharge for 2 years), court finds plea is ki&vol
Caudill, Glenn Preston; Receiving Stolen Property; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM
Chaney, Edmund; Assault 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 10/17/2022
Chaney, Edmund; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/17/2022
Cole, Trena; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Controlled Sub Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 10/17/2022
Collier, Robert; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued 10/24/2022
Collier, Robert; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Resisting Arrest; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Continued to 10/24/2022
Collins, Dawnna; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/24/2022
Collins, Donna; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/24/2022
Finley, Shawn Michael; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Order recall FTA to DOT
Gabbard, Luke; Close out case- indictment returned
Gilbert, Tonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Falsely Reporting An Incident; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Continued review 12/19/2022
Goodman, Michael Grace; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-2nd; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container In A Motor Vehicle; Continued to 12/19/2022
Long, Addie Mae; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 11/21/2022
Maupin, George Wayne; No Operators/Moped License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA $250
McQueen, Claudine; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Guilty, $25, Booster Seat Violations; Guilty, $50
Mink, Mickey Darren; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1stOffense (Methamphetamine); Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 11/1/2022 @11AM
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 10/24/2022
Redding, Jolene; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 11/7/2022
Smith, Jason E; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Continued to 10/24/2022
Stewart, Andrea; Continued to 4/10/2023
Strong, Jessica; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 10/24/2022
Tankersly, Jeremy Moses; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Poss cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (3 counts); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified) (3 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 10/17/2022
Wells, Johnny Ray; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA $200
Henson, Frankie; Court order bond to be released to Leroy Henson as poster is deceased
