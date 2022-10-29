District Court News Of 10/17/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Abner, Brian S; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Bailey, Tyler; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Baldwin, Christopher; No one appeared, order cash forfeiture bond to Commonwealth of Ky
Bishop, Susan Ann; Receiving Stolen Property; Continued to 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Bocksa, Tibor; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bocksa, Tibor Ray; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Forgery, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Bradburn, Creston; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No Operators/Moped License; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler)
Byrd, Cody; Flagrant Non Support; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Byrd, Donny; Review 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Chaney, Edmund; Assault 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Probable cause found on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM to answer indictment
Chaney, Edmund; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree (2 counts); hearing held, probable cause found on counts 1, 2, 3 + 4, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on 12/6/2022 @11AM to answer indictment
Chaney, Edmund; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Charles, Shawn Martin; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Cole, Trena; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Pre-Trial Conference 11/14/2022 @9:30AM
Durham, Donald; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 9 days jail (credit 9 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); (2) Guilty Plea, 9 days jail (credit 9 days), (1) Dismissed
Durham, Donald; Rear License Not Illuminated; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty Plea, 9 days jail (credit 9 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); (2) Guilty Plea, 9 days jail (credit 9 days), (1) dismissed
Flannery, Mellisa; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Fox, Keevin; Improper Passing; Not Guilty Plea, License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Not Guilty Plea, Careless Driving; Not Guilty Plea, Court Trial 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Gabbard, James Charles; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Guilty Plea, 180 days jail (credit 12 days), Menacing; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Gabbard, Tiffany Dawn; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Garrison, Quinton Alexander; Order bond applied to fines
Jackson, Cassondra Marie; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Appoint DPA, Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Jackson, Travis; Failure To Wear Seat Belt; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; Appoint DPA, Continued to 1/23/2023
Lakes, Melissa Ann; Continued to 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Lakes, Melissa Ann; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Set Pre-Trial Conference 10/31/2022 @9:30AM
Leppard, Joyce; Application for hardship license, granted, order signed
Lewis, David; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $25 + court costs, 11/12/2022
Melton, Austin Blake; Motion for shock probation, granted
Paolini, Marc Gerrard; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1stOffense; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance 2nd Or >; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Parsons, Debra; Order FTA recalled
Riddell, Dennis; Recall BW, Pre-Trial Conference 10/31/2022 @9:30AM, Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA
Ruhl, Brandy; 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy Louise; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 11/14/2022, send court notice
Spurlock, Travis; Poss Of Marijuana; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Tankersly, Jeremy Moses; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (3 counts); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified (3 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st
