District Court News of 11/28/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Anderson, Mark William; Incest; Not Guilty Plea, Tampering W/Physical; Not Guilty Plea, Preliminary Hearing 12/5/2022 @9:30AM
Brisack, Haley; Incest; Not Guilty Plea, Preliminary Hearing 12/5/2022 @9:30AM
Turner, Voyd Anthony; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1st Offense; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 2/6/2022 @9:30AM
Bishop, Susan Ann; Receiving Stolen Property; Recall WOA, Set Pre-Trial Conference 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Berry, Sabrena; Resisting Arrest; Guilty Plea, 21 days jail (credit 21 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 21 days jail (credit 21 days)
Bingham, Timothy Gene; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/12/2022 @9:30AM, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Not Guilty
Chadwell, Ronnie Dale; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Prepaid
Collins, Dawnna; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 52 days jail (credit 52 days), Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Collins, Dawnna; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 52 days jail (credit 52 days)
Crouch, Tracy Lynn; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit
Damrell, Kelvin; Speeding 20MPH Over Limit; Not Guilty Plea, Set Pre-Trial Conference 2/6/2023 @9:30AM, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 3-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Durham, Naomi; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Durham, Naomi; Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non Communicable Bodily Fluid; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM
Elkins, LeeAnn E; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Send FTA to dept
Farmer, Dustin; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Continued to 12/14/2022 @9:30AM
Farra, Holly Ann; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Improper/No Windshield
Gross, Billy Wayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept, def did not appear
Harris, Matthew D; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Continued to 1/9/2023
Hubbard, James; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Arthur D; Careless Driving; Not Guilty, Improper Passing; Not Guilty, Court Trial 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Jones, Chester; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on Jan 3rd, 2023 @10:30AM
Jones, Rodney; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Jones, Rodney Andrew Lewis; Speeding 21MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs
Laprairie, Chasity Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
McQueen, Claudine; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 12/12/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Muller, Chloe Sinclair Kranich; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Riddell, Dennis; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Continued 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Riddell, Dennis L; Bail Jumping-2nd Degree; Continued to 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Shaffer, Kimberly; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; License To Be In Possession; Issue WOA $200 cash bond
Sizemore, Samantha Jo; Disregarding Stop Sign; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice, One Headlight; Improper/No Windshield; No Rear View Mirror; Rear License Not Illuminated; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor (2 counts); FTA, Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Stevens, Shannon Lee; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Tail Lamps; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Tutt, Alexander Lee; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, Improper/No Windshield; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial conference 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.