District Court News of 12/12/2022
Bowles, Dustin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2ndOffense; Assault-3rd Degree- Police/Probation Officer; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, Recall WOA, def waives days
Bowles, Dustin; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Caudill, Mitchell T; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing 12/19/2022 @9:30AM
Adkins, Dustin; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Continued to 1/13/2023 @9:30AM
Barrett, Mardy L; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, 2/6/2023
Barton, Claudia Shalane; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Amended to 9MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $18 fine + court costs, 2/6/2023
Bingham, Timothy Gene; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof filed
Bishop, Susan Ann; Receiving Stolen Property; Jury Trial March 23, 2023 @9:30AM
Burkhart, Christopher; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond, def did not appear
Byrd, Donny; Review 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Byrd, Donny; Review 1/9/2022 @9:30AM
Caldwell, Rosaletta; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Continued to 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Core, Lilian Grace; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Instructional Permit Violations; Send FTA to dept
Duam, Terry A; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Not Guilty Plea, Set Court Trial March 6, 2022 @9:30AM
Dixon, John; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License
Durham, Naomi; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 12/29/2022 @9:30AM
Durham, Naomi; Resisting Arrest; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 12/29.2922 @9:30AM
Durham, Naomi; Resisting Arrest; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid; Pre-Trial Conference 12/29/2022 @9:30AM
Edwards, Jessica K; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Edwards, Jessica K; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (2 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Estep, Nancy Marie; Booster Seat Violations; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Fox, Keevin; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, fine + court costs, License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Fox, Keevin; Improper Passing; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Careless Driving
Fox, Keevin Alen; Speeding 18MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over, Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Gabbard, Katie Denise; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit
Gabbard, Tiffany Dawn; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Giachina, Bryant; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Gill, Roger; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Continued to 2/6/2023 @9:30AM
Gill, Roger D; Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 2/6/2023 @9:30AM
Hall, Curtis; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating On suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No Operators/Moped License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof
Harris, Emery S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Harris, Emery Shawn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Harrison, Stanley; Flagrant Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond
Horn, Larry; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Hoskins, Cory David; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Jackson, Cassondra Marie; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 1/23/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Jones, Austin; Poss Of Marijuana; TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); Promoting Contraband-1st Degree; 1/3/2023 @11AM, Preliminary Hearing waived, stipulates to probable cause on counts 2 & 3, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 1/3/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Judd, Jason D; Tics, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2 GMS Methamphetamine); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Tics, 3rd Degree, 1st Offense (< 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess (3 counts); Preliminary hearing waived and stipulates to probable cause on count 1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on Jan 3, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send misdemeanor counts w/felony
Kidwell, Stephen S; Flagrant Non Support; Amended to Non Support, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail, conditional discharge 2 years, Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Kiper, Bobby Ray; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Continued to 2/6/2023 @9:30AM
Lainhart, Merrill; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Issue WOA, $250 cash bond
Lainhart, Randal; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs
Lunsford, Jeremy W; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
McQueen, Claudine; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Miller, Evy D; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Windows Not Safety Glass; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Morgan, Brandon; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Morris, Jeremy David; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit
Mullins, Justin Bradley; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/29/2029 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Paolini, Marc Gerrard; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Driving On DUI Suspended License-1stOffense; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance 2nd Or >; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure to Render Aid Or Assistance; Continued to March 20, 2023 @9:30AM
Parrett, Charles; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Court Trial 12/29/2023 @9:30AM
Ray, William Edward; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $25 fine, Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to Failure To Produce Insurance card, Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Reed, Kyria Ann; No Operators/Moped License; Amended To License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Roark, Terrence Glen; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit
Rose, Billie Joe; Def waived days, def was indicted on 10/4/2022
Rose, Bruce; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On foot); Poss A Cont Sub; Resisting Arrest; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 12/19/2022 @9:30AM
Ruble, Rickie T; Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Issue WOA, $750 cash bond
Ruhl, Brandy; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy Louise; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM
Saylor, Adam Christopher; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Rear License Not Illuminated; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, proof shown, Pre-Trial Conference 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Kendell Ross; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Smith, Raymond S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess (2 counts); Def waived preliminary hearing and stipulated probable cause on count 4. Hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on Jan 2, 2023 @11AM to answer indictment, send counts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 & 7 w/felony counts
Smith, Raymond Steven; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Amended to License Not In Possession, Guilty Plea, 7 days jail (credit 7 days), Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended To Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Guilty Plea, 7 days jail (credit 7 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 7 dyas jail (credit 7 days)
Smith, Sabrina Michelle; Improper Registration Plates; Counts 1-7 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/30/2023 @9:30AM
Sparks, Douglas; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Reg & Title Requirements Veh Not Oper On Hwy; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terrostic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM
Sparks, Jessie Ray; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Ward, Mickey; Speeding 17MPH Over Limit; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Jury Trial March 23, 2023 @9:30AM
Weaver, Deeliah Lynn; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Dismissed w/o prejudice, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Guilty Plea, 90 days jail (credit 23 days)
Witt, Melissa; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit
Young, Paul B Jr; Regulations Necessary To Implement KRS 150 Purpose
