JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 12/12/2022

Bowles, Dustin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2ndOffense; Assault-3rd Degree- Police/Probation Officer; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Continued to 1/9/2023 @9:30AM, Recall WOA, def waives days

