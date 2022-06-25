District Court News of 6/13/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Bowles, James R; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Guilty Plea, 3 days jail (credit 3 days), No/Expired Registration Plates; Guilty Plea, 3 days jail (3 days credit); Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Guilty, 3 days jail, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Guilty Plea, 3 days jail, Driving DUI Suspended License-2nd Offense; Amended to Driving On Suspended License, Guilty Plea, 3 days jail, License To Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Harris, Joshua; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 6/20/2022 @9:30AM
Childress, Roy Adam; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
Davidson, Karen Joyce; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, No/Expired Registration Plates
Doan, Mickey; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Operators/Moped License; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 8/22/2022 @9:30AM
Faulkner, Samuel A; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Issue WOA $300 cash bond
Gray, Johnathan; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/27/2022 @9:30AM
Huff, Lindsey; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Ingram, Keion; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 7/11/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Isaacs, Charles Kendall; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 7/25/2022 @9:30AM
Jones, Quinton; Non Support; Continued to 8/15/2022 @9:30AM
Lane, Lisa; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Amended to 10MPH (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, $20 + court costs, Careless Driving; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lewis, Millard Jr; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Madden, Timmy Wayne; Hunting with Improper Shotgun-Size/Plugged/etc; Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Melton, Austin Blake; Continued to 6/27/2022, send court notice
Morris, Robert; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; order signed
Phillips, Jasmine; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 6/22/2022 @9:30AM
Powers, Shawna Marie; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 6/29/2022
Rader, Bryan; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card (2 counts); Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to Be In Possession; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 6/22/2022
Rader, Bryan; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Improper/No Windshield; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 6/22/2022 @9:30AM
Rader, Bryan; Bail Jumping- 2nd Degree; Continued to 6/27/2022 @9:30AM
Rader, Bryan K; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 6/22/2022
Ransdell, Daniel Aaron; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept
Schwab, Darrell B; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Appoint DPA, Continued to 8/8/2022 @9:30AM
Sizemore, Jerry; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Amended to 10MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs
Smith, Steven Ray; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/22/2022 @9:30AM
Snow, Jerry; Speeding 17MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Truett, Eugene; Burglary, 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief-1st Degree; Continued to 7/11/2022 @9:30AM
Young, Roger D; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.