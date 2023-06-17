JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 6/5/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis

Berry, Johnnie; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/3/2023, bond $1,000 surety

Recommended for you