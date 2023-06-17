District Court News of 6/5/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Berry, Johnnie; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/3/2023, bond $1,000 surety
Bowling, Ronald; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Equipment; Recall BW, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Bowling, Ronald R; No Operators/Moped License; Recall Bw, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Chappell, Michael; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/3/2023, $250 unsecured
Shell, Ginger F; No Operators/Moped License; Order to recall BW, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Akers, Joshua Daniel; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Asher, Herbert; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Guilty, $25 + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Ball, Bobby; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Barrett, Scotty; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; FTA $100
Barrett, Ula Sue; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $100
Berry, Jessica; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; FTA $100
Bowling, Clayton Delane; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; PH waived, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Bowling, Jessica; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No Operators/Moped License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Bowling, Mark; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2+3+4, Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, License To Be In Possession; Improper Display Of Registration Plates
Clemmons, Amanda D; Set to 365 days jail (credit 47 days), def stipulates to violation
Clemmons, Amanda D; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree (Counts 1-49), Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug (Counts 51-73); Def waives PH, case is passed to GJ, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Clemmons, Rusty Allen; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 7/3/2023
Collett, Brian Scott; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure to Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Cooper, Ryan Timothy; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1stDegree; Def waives PH, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023
Crawford, Jeremy; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days), Court gives jail time in lieu of fines
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Continued to 7/31/2023
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Cultivate In Marijuana - < 5 Plants -1st Offense; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 7/31/2022
Cunningham, Asia; Violation Of Conditions Of Release; Continued to 7/31/2023
Cunningham, Asia Nicole; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Continued to 7/31/2023
Davidson, Travis Gene; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Doan, Gregory; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 8/14/2023
Dotson, Emilee; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; prepaid 6/5
Dunn, Dexter; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $200
Fawbush, Levi J; Resident Hunting/Trapping Without License/Permit; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate for 2 years, Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey
Fields, Janetta Rosealeigh Kay; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) (2 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Pre-Trial Hearing 7/3/2023
Flannery, Mellisa; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 10/23/2023
Follis, Donna; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice Failure To Notify Owner Of Damage To Unattended VE; Failure To Report Traffic Accident; Failure To Report Traffic Accident; Guilty, set to $100, No Operators/Moped License; Guilty, $100 + court costs
Follis, Donna S; Driving Too Slow For Traffic Conditions/Minimum; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License To Be In Possession; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Drug Unspecified, 1st Offense; Def waives PH, Review 6/22/2023
Follis, Donna S; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/22/2023
Gabbard, Kesha; Fine Review 7/3/2023, DIV Review 12/18/2023
Gray, Steven Dewayne; Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 6/26/2023
Grimes, Lori Renea; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 10/23/2023
Hacker, Morgan; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $200
Harrison, Shane Lee; Traffic In Marijuana, Less Than 8 Oz -1st Offense; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; 8/14/2023
Hillard, Margaret B; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/14/2023
Horn, Julie Rebecca; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument- 1st Degree; Continued to 8/14/2023
Huffman, Benjamin Eugene; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 7/31/2023
Lunsford, Gilbert; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates
Mays, Lana N; Bail Jumping- 2nd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023
Mays, Lana Nicole; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023
McQueen, Brandon; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, $250 + court costs, License To Be In Possession; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty, set to 3 days jail (credit 3 days)
McQueen, Brandon; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
McQueen, Brandon Lee; Def stipulates to violation of bond, Motion to revoke probation, granted, (credit 41 days total)
McQueen, Roger Lee; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $1,000 < $10.000 (2 counts); FTA $2,500
McQueen, Roger Lee; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $500 < $1,000; FTA $1,500
Mobley, James Austin; Spotlighting- Use Of Artificial Light; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Jury Trial 11/9/2023
Moore, Brandi Rynae; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Operators/Moped License; Continued to 8/14/2023
Noe, Jonathan; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Pearson, Paul C; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Pennington, Billy; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 7/17/2023
Phillips, David; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Counts 7-8 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, License To Be In Possession; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 8/14/2023
Phillips, David; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance, 2nd Of >; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Counts 6-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Continued to 8/14/2023
Price, Tony Wade; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 6/22/2023
Rawlings, Jarrad Thomas Bailey; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Rich, Scottie Matthew; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Roberts, Megan R; Spotlighting-Use Of Artificial Light; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Jury Trial 11/9/2023
Rose, Marty B; FTA, no bond allowed
Sandlin, Keisha Elizabeth; Non Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; order bond be applied to fines
Smith, Jonathan; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Smith, Joshua; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Smith, Lara Ashli Ann; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; FTA
Turner, Greg; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses; Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Underwood, Christopher Ray; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $100
Vanwinkle, Michael Duane; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/3/2023, def waives days on PH
Venable, Brandi Nicole; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Young, Tina; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; License To Be In Possession; FTA $100
