District Court News Of 6/6/2022 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Adams, Ricky; No/Expired Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Rear License Not Illuminated; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/29/2022
Baker, Brian E; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Continued to 6/20/2022
Brandenburg, Emily; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Bruner, Joshua Everett; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No Motorcycle Operators License; Continued to 6/20/2022
Burkhart, Chrissandra; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle;
Collins, Charlotte; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $100
Coyle, Brian R; Illegal Take/Pursue/Deer/Wild Turkey; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/leave to reinstate w/in 2 years, Illegal Take/ Pursue Deer/ Wild Turkey; Regulations Necessary To Implement KRS 150 Purpose
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Continued to 8/15/2022
George, Christopher Sammie; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub-1st; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Posses; FTA $500
Gibson, James Taylor; Tbut Or Disp All Others (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference
GoForth, Mackenzie Glenn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Gray, Brenda G; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 7/6/2022
Gray, Sherman; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Grubb, Samantha Brooke; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; FTA
Harris, Amanda Lou; Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500; Review 12/19/2022
Henson, Carl W; No Operators/Moped License; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 9/12/2022
Hoskins, Gerald; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Resident Hunting/Trapping without License/Permit; Regulations Necessary To Implement KRS 150 Purpose; Hunt Without A Hunter Education Course Completion Card
Johnson, Scottie Lynn; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Watch Seat Belts; Counts 6-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield
McKinney, Misty L; FTA
McKinney, Ralph Brian; Court finds def has complied w/order
Melton, Austin Blake; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000- $10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/20/2022
Middleton, Justin Keith; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd; Guilty, set to 90 days, conditional discharge 2 years (credit 2 days) + court costs, Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, court finds plea is ki&vol
Million, Robert; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Peters, Kayla Natasha; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Prepaid
Rader, Jerry W; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/29/2022
Ray, William Edward; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 6/20/2022
Roark, Stacy; Criminal Littering; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 8/15/2022
Roark, Stacy M; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (8 counts); Continued to 8/15/2022
Sandlin, Alena B; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Court Trial 8/1/2022
Simpson, James Ray; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts); Continued to 6/20/2022
Smith, Daniel Glenn; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor ( 2 counts); 60 days
Smith, Willie; Speeding 11MPH Over Limit; Counts 1 + 3-9 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Oper MV U/Influ Of Subst-1st; Guilty, set to 30 days, DUI sp, court costs, license suspended for 4-6 months, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Voils, Paul David; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown
Wagers, Jessie; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/20/2022
Wagers, Noah Jun; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicles; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; FTA $200
Weaver, Drendon Ray Walker; Speeding 10MPH Over Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA
Weaver, Ronald; Continued to 9/12/2022
Wilson, Albert; Rear License Not Illuminated; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; FTA $200
Wilson, Casey Layne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Young, Ardath; Continued to 7/6/2022, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 7/6/2022
Young, Matthew J; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 Or More; Criminal Mischief- 2nd Degree; Def waives PH, case is passed to GJ, order def to appear in circuit court on 7/5/2022 @11AM
Jones, Tyler; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1 +8 Guilty, set to 4 days (credit 4 days) $500 –susp $200 + court costs, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Improper Equipment; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Court finds plea is ki&vol
Jones, Tyler Nathaniel; Poss Of Marijuana; Guilty to 1&2, $100 fine (set to 4 days jail), Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Kauffman, William; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/20/2022
Kinser, Richard P; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/20/2022
Willey, William Russell; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 6/20/2022
Wilson, Ricky Dale; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Public Intoxication Controlled Sub (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 6/20/2022
