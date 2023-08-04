District Court News of 7/24/23 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Isaacs, Tammy; False Report Which Generates An Emergency Response; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Harassment- No Physical Contact; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 7/30/2023 @9:30AM
Isaacs, Tammy; Bail Jumping- 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 7/31/2023 @9:30AM
Smith, Willie; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 4 days jail (credit 4 days)
Bingham, Jason; Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Bowles, Aaron Michael; Complicity Tbut Or Disp Auto $1,000 < $10,000 (4 counts); Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Preliminary Hearing 8/21/2023 @9:30AM, Appoint DPA
Burkhart, Dennis; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; License To Be In Possession; No Tail Lamps; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Did not appear, issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Byrd, Donny; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Cain, Clark Matthew; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Collett, Brian Scott; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-9 Not Guilty Plea, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators Licenes; License To Be In Possession; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023 @9:30AM
Collett, Brian Scott; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023 @9:30AM
Dodson, Daniel Lee; Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor (2 counts); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Estep, John Stephen; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations (2 counts); Send FTA to dept
Estes, William Jason; Receiving Stolen Property U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/21/2023 @9:30AM
Farmer, Brittany; Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree; False Report Which Generates An Emergency Response; Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond
Faulkner, Janonda; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Fulcher, Dalton; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Hammonds, Cynthia; One Headlight; Counts 1-7 Not Guilty Plea, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No Operators/Moped License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; License To Be In Possession; Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Harrison, Margie; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Hindering Prosecution Or Apprehension- 2nd Degree; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Hayes, Brooklyn Hope; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs
Himes, Samuel J; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Def waives preliminary hearing and stipulates to probable cause, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 9/5/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Hobbs, Jessica Marie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof of registration filed
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Continued to 8/7/2023 @9:30AM
Johnson, Katrina; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Send w/count 1, Def waived preliminary hearing and stipulated to probable cause on count #1, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 9/5/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Jones, Ernest Lynn; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-2 Guilty Plea, 8 days jail (credit 8 days), Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Lainhart, Randal W; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023 @9:30AM
Little, Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty Plea, $50 fine + court costs, 10/2/2023
Marotta, Anthony J; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Court Trial Held, Guilty, 90 days jail (credit 12 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Guilty Plea, 12 days jail (credit 12 days)
Marotta, Anthony J; Bail Jumping- 2nd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Mayne, Robert Kyle; Flagrant Non Support; Dismissed w/o prejudice on motion of co attorney
Mayne, Robert Kyle; Flagrant Non Support; Dismissed w/o prejudice on motion of co attorney
Montgomery, Ashley; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense – Cocaine; Amended to Criminal Attempt to commit possession of controlled substance, 1st degree 2nd offense, 365 days jail (credit 17 days), Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Amended to Criminal Attempt to commit Possession, 1st Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 17 days), Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Montgomery, Ashley; Unsworn Falsification To Authorities; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1stDegree; Amended to Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 17 days)
Nunn, Eddie; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Nunn, Kayla; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on count 2, agand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 9/5/2023 @11AM to answer indictment
Randolph, Dylan; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Rich, Cayley Maude; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Sandlin, Keisha; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Issue WOA, $2,500 cash bond
Smith, Anita Faye; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Rim Or Frame Obscuring Lettering Or Decal On Plate; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Wagers, Devin Joe; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid in full
Wagers, Noah; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond
Whitaker, Derek Aaron; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Wilson, Melissa Michelle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Booster Seat Violations (2 counts)
Witt, Ricky; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); TICS, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>=2GMS Methamphetamine); 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense Hydrocodone; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified (4 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st; Poss Of Marijuana; Preliminary hearing held, probable cause found on counts 2, 3 + 4, hand case over to grand jury for consideration and recognize def to appear in circuit court on 9/5/2023 @11AM, send all other charges along w/felony counts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.