JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 7/24/23 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Isaacs, Tammy; False Report Which Generates An Emergency Response; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, Harassment- No Physical Contact; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 7/30/2023 @9:30AM

Recommended for you