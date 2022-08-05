District Court News of 7/25/2022 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Graham, Mary; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Set Court Trial 8/8/2022 @9:30AM
Hacker, Jeffrey Christian Jordan; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/22/2022 @9:30AM, send court notice
Holt, Matthew Joseph; did not appear, issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Issue WOA, $10,000 cash bond, did not appear
Hubbard, James; Issue WOA, $11,000 cash bond
Kinser, Richard P; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond, did not appear
McKinney, Misty L; Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Set Review Continued Hearing 8/1/2022 @9:30AM
Morris, Robert; Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey; Set Pre-Trial Conference 10/3/2022 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy; Continued to 8/8/2022 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 8/8/2022 @9:30AM
Ruhl, Brandy Louise; Set to 8/8/2022 @9:30AM
Shinevarre, Felicia L; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty Plea, 17 days jail (credit 17 days)
Venable, Justin; Motion to revoke conditional discharge, Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond
