District Court News of 7/3/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Woody, Calib; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference
Abney, Joshua Drew; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $200
Adams, Charles Bruce; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty 1+2, set to 8 days (credit 8 days), Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Agee, Logan Flynn; Speeding 16MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Continued to 9/11/2023
Amis, Sherry Miller; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 7/17/2023
Ball, Jonathan Taylor; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Barnard, Matthew; Failure To Wear Seat Belt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Oper MV U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 1st; Guilty, set to $200, $425 dui special fine + court costs, license suspended for 6 months, (credit 42 days), ADE, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Beckner, Travis Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice- leave to reinstate within 2 years
Bennett, Kayla Michelle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs
Berry, Johnnie; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 7/10/2023
Berry, Johnnie; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Continued to 7/10/2023, bond $1,000
Berry, Sebrina; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty, set to 90 days jail (conditional discharge for 2 years) + court costs, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Bishop, Patricia Lynn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 7/17/2023
Bowles, Dustin; Motion to void pre-trial diversion w/possibility of preliminary hearing, granted, continued to 7/17/2023
Bowles, Jennifer Lynn; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 9/11/2023
Bowling, Clayton; Dist Of Sexually Explicit Images No Consent- 1st Offense; Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Bowling, Clayton Delane; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Preliminary hearing waived by def, case passed to grand jury, def shall appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Bowling, Clayton Delane; PH waived, case passed to grand jury, def to appear in circuit court on 8/1/2023 @11AM
Bowling, Debra; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 9/11/2023
Bowling, Melissa Diana; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Brisack, James Edward; All Terrain Vehicles Violations; No Operators/Moped License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 9/25/2023
Burnette, Joshua D; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty $10 + court costs
Cain, Clark Matthew; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Campbell, Raleigh G; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $200
Chappell, Michael; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 9/11/2023
Clemmons, Michelle Lynn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $200
Clemmons, Rusty Allen; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Continued to 7/31/2023
Clemmons, Samuel; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Continued to 9/25/2023, set to 10 days jail consecutive to any other sentence
Clemmons, Samuel Alan; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Improper Equipment; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 9/25/2023
Cohorn, Charity Nicole; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 7/17/2023
Coomer, Charity Dawn; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 7/17/2023
Cunagin, Trevin Blake; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License
Dials, Glenn; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Improper Equipment; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Continued to 7/17/23023
Dials, Glenn Homer Jr; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Continued to 7/17/2023
Estepp, Jarred Lyndon; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty, set to 5 days jail (credit 5 days)
Fields, Janetta Rosealeigh Kay; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) (2 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Tampering W/Physical Evidence; FTA $2,500
Gabbard, Charles; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to No Insurance Card, Guilty, $100 + court costs, Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Guilty, set to 1 day jail (credit 1 day)
Gabbard, Charles; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-4 + 6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Guilty $100, Failure To Wear Seat Belts
Gabbard, Charles Douglas; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 1-5 + 7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Amended to No Insurance Card, Guilty $100, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Gabbard, Charles Douglas; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Gabbard, Kesha; Order to dismiss and release restitution; granted
Gabbard, Kevin G; No Operators/Moped License; All Terrain Vehicles Violations; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 10/23/2023
Griffith, Michael E; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $250
Grimes, Kenneth; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 7/17/2023
Grimes, Kenneth E; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 7/17/2023
Hacker, Jeffrey C; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 9/11/2023
Hammonds, Terry; Flagrant Non Support; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Motion to dismiss by CW, no objection from def
Henson, Ricky; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 7/17/2023
Horne, Nicholas Holt; Sodomy, 1st Degree; Incest- Forcible Compuls/Incapable Consent Or U/18 YOA; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree; Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury; def ordered to expected to appear 9/5/2023 @11AM
Isaacs, Justin Andrew; Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting; FTA $250
Jewell, Cody Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Justice, Russell D; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to 9/11/2023
Justice, Russell D; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Continued to 9/11/2023
Kelley, Carlos B; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1 + 2 + 5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; License To Be In Possession; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023
Lewis, Morgan Brittany; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Madden, Ona; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicle); Improper Equipment; Continued to 7/17/2023
Marcum, Angela; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 9/25/2023
Marsh, Kiley; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Massey, David Karis; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/31/2023
Maupin, Raleigh; Resisting Arrest; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 7/31/2023
McQueen, Brittany Renea; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
McQueen, Fredrick; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; (3 counts) Guilty to 1-3, Set to 365 days jail (credit 21 days), conditional discharge for 2 years
McQueen, Fredrick Tyler; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Metcalf, Don Edgar; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; No Operators/Moped License; Continued to 9/25/2023
Monst, Tyler; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; License to Be In Possession; FTA $250
Moore, Shawn P; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 7/17/2023
Moss, Abigail; Poss Of Marijuana; To enter plea on 11/9/2023
Moss, Abigail; Obstructing Governmental Operators; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Jury Trial 11/9/2023
Peters, Jonathan Scott; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Peters, Randy S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; License To Be In Possession
Price, Ashley N; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; License to Be In Possession; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Ray, John E; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 10/23/2023
Robinson, Justin Michael; 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Heroin, 1st Offense; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 7/31/2023, bond $1,000 unsecured
Robinson, Zachary; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Court appoints DPA, Continued 8/21/2023
Rowland, Dustin; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Guilty, set to 2 days jail (credit 2 days), No Operators/Moped License; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Court finds plea is ki&vol
Strong, Jessica; Motion to revoke- withdrawn by CW
Tankersly, Maicey Daniela; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; prepaid
Thomas, Wanda; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Improper Equipment
Tunnat, Carolyn J; Leaving Scene Of Accident/Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/14/2023
Vanwinkle, Michael Duane; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure To Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 7/31/2023
Weaver, Ronald; Continued to 12/4/2023
