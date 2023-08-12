District Court News of 7/31/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Bowling, Sally Mae; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023
Bowling, Sally Mae; Burglary, 2nd Degree; Bond 10K surety, no contact w/ alleged victim, Not Guilty Plea, court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023
Dials, Glenn; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Improper Equipment; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023, Order to recall FTA & DOT, Order to recall BW
Dials, Glenn Homer Jr; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Order recall BW, Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Hays, Scott Ray; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Promoting Contraband- 1st Degree; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023, Bond $10K
Smith, Austin Blake; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, Court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023, def waives days on PH
Allen, Jared; Driving DUI Suspended License- 2nd Offense; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 8/14/2023
Baker, Heather; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA – BW $100
Bentley, Chad Joel; Distribute Obscene Material To Minors- 1st Offense; Guilty, set to 90 days jail (credit 55 days), conditional discharge 2 years, court finds plea is ki&vol
Bowles, Dustin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place- 1st & 2ndOffense; Assault 3rd Degree- Police/Probation Officer; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause is found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Bowles, Dustin; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Guilty, set to 60 days in jail (credit 52 days), Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Bowles, Dustin; Bail Jumping- 1st Degree; Def waives PH, case passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Bowles, Dustin; Bail Jumping- 2nd Degree; Guilty, set to 60 days jail (credit 42 days), Court finds plea is ki&vol
Bowles, Dustin; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Guilty, set to 365 days jail (credit 28 days) conditional discharge for 2 years, Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Court finds plea is ki&vol
Clemmons, Rusty Allen; Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Core, Lillian; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Continued to 8/28/2023
Core, Lillian Grace; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued top 8/28/2023
Core, Lillian Grace; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Continued to 8/28/2023
Core, Lillian; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 8/28/2023
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; FTA $5,000
Cunningham, Asia; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Cultivate In Marijuana- <5 Plants- 1st Offense; Endangering Welfare Of A Minor; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; FTA $5000
Cunningham, Asia; Violation Of Conditions Of Release; FTA $5,000
Cunningham, Asia Nicole; Criminal Trespass- 1st Degree; FTA $1,000
Dunn, Dexter; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Estep, Joe Edward; Local County Ordinance; Pre-Trial Conference 8/28/2023
Fields, Janetta Rosaleigh; Resisting Arrest; Wanton Endangerment- 2nd Degree; Assault 3rd Peace Officer Non-Communicable Bodily Fluid; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; FTA 10K
Fields, Janetta Rosaleigh Kay; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) (2 counts); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Tampering W/Physical Evidence; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; FTA $10K
Griffith, Michael E; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference; 8/28/2023
Hicks, Alyssa; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023
Horton, Raleigh M; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Counts 3-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, License To Be In Possession
Huffman, Benjamin Eugene; Speeding 26MPH Over/Greater; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Continued to 8/28/2023
Isaacs, Tammy; False Report Which Generates An Emergency Response; Harassment- No Physical Contact; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found, case bound over to grand jury, def recognized to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Isaacs, Tammy; Bail Jumping- 1st Degree; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in Jackson circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Kampsen, David Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Massey, David Karis; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Probable cause found, case is bound over to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Motion to continue by Def, objected by CW
Maupin, Raleigh; Resisting Arrest; Continued to 8/28/2023
Moore, Julia; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; License To Be In Possession; FTA $100
Neeley, Shawn Mitchell; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument- 1st Degree (2 counts); Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/28/2023, will hire attorney
Paul, Zackery Everett; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Criminal Mischief- 3rd Degree; Menacing; Attempt Tbut Or Disp All Others; Attempt Forgery, 2nd Degree; Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023
Robinson, Justin Michael; 1st Degree Possession Of Cs/Heroin, 1st Offense; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Smith, Justin Lee; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 8/14/2023, bond $10k surety bond
Spivey, Christopher; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No Operators/Moped License; License To Be In Possession; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 2nd Or >; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; 10/23/2023
Vanwinkle, Michael Duane; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Rear License Not Illuminated; Failure to Or Improper Signal; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Def waives PH, case is passed to grand jury, order def to appear in circuit court on 10/3/2023 @11AM
Tankersly, Austin; Dismissed w/o prejudice
