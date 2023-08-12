JC Sun Court Report

District Court News of 7/31/2023 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis

Bowling, Sally Mae; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Hearing 8/14/2023

