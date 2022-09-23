District Court News of 9/12/2022 with Hon. Henria Bailey-Lewis
Graham, David; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Not Guilty Plea, Court finds def qualifies and appoints DPA, conflict counsel required, Pre-Trial Conference 9/26/2022, $ 1,000 unsecured
Graham, Mary; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury; Not Guilty Plea, court appoints DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 9/26/2022
Smith, Raymond Steven; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Failure Of Owner to Maintain required Insurance/Security 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/21/2022
Adkins, Megan Leann; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Anderson, Brandon Michael; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, Booster Seat Violations
Baugh, Zachary Wayne; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 11/21/2022
Blanton, Brandon Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 10/10/2022
Blevins, Christopher E; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Pre-Trial Hearing 10/10/2022
Bowles, Crystal; Terroristic Threatened, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Continued to 9/26/2022
Bowles, Malinda L; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Bray, Danny; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt
Carl, Natalie Grace; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit
Caudill, Glenn Preston; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Continued to 9/26/2022
Caudill, Tabitha N; Poss A Cont Sub (5 counts); Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Cinnamon, Ralph Eric Logan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Clemmons, Samuel; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 4/10/2022
Collins, James Marshall; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
Collins, Jody; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Combs, Anna Victoria; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Couch, Tabatha Lynn; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Deaton, James Paul; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st
Durham, Solomon; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $10,000 Or More; Continued to 11/21/2022
Fields, Janetta Rosaleigh Kay; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Flannery, James; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/21/2022
Gabbard, Kesha; Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Continued to 10/24/2022
Gabbard, Luke; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Continued to 9/26/2022
Gibson, Jesse Tyler; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates
Gilbert, Tonya; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Falsely Reporting An Accident; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Continued to 9/26/2022
Grady, Heather; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Gray, Brenda G; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2, 3 + 5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Continued to 12/5/2022
Harrison, Gregory Wayne; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Rear License Not Illuminated
Harrison, Mark D; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure to Comply w/Helmet Law > 21 years; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; 3-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/21/2022
Harrison, Shawna Ann; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Receipt; No/Expired Operators License; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; prepaid 9/9
Henson, Carl W; No Operators/Moped License; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Hiatt, Andrew William; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Booster Seat Violations
Horton, Ricky Dean; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Hurst, Jason; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury
Jones, Paige; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Instructional Permit Violations; Continued to 12/5/2022
Kauffman, William; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 12/5/2022
Lamb, Richard; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks $10,000 Or More; Continued to 11/21/2022
Lamb, Richard Jr; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (2 counts); Continued to 11/21/2022
Lambert, Adam J; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/5/2022
Lewis, Derrick James; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; License To Be In Possession; FTA
Lovins, Billy; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Of Marijuana; Poss A Cont Sub; Continued to 9/26/2022
Marcum, Richard S; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
McQueen, Brandon L; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
McQueen, Claudine; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Booster Seat Violations; FTA
McQueen, Fredrick Tyler; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Continued to 9/26/2022
Moody, Kevin Ryan; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Guilty, $10 + court costs
Morris, Joshua; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; FTA
Mullins, Korey; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; FTA $200
Mullins, Shan Douglas; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/7/2022
Nave, Dwayne A; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
Neeley, Jack; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; FTA
Nichols, Dennis Phee; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain required Insurance/Security, 1st; 4-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/5/2022
Redding, Jolene; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 10/10/2022
Roark, Stacy; Criminal Littering; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts), Continued to 10/24/2022
Roark, Stacy M; Theft By Deception Include Cold Checks U/$500; Theft By Deception Include Cold Checks U/$500; Counts 2-5-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 10/24/2022
Rose, Zachary; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid 9/12
Ruble, Rickie T; Non Support; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor ( 2 counts); Continued to 10/24/2022
Sams, Corey Jacob; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-5 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof shown, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License
Short, Sherry Lynn; Criminal Possession Forged Instrument-1st Degree; Continued to 9/26/2022
Sizemore, Kendall Ross; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss A Cont Sub; Continued to 11/7/2022
Smith, Sabrina; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 11/7/2022
Terry, Dillion Keith; Speeding 5MPh Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; FTA $200
Wagers, Jessie; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Continued to 11/21/2022
Wagers, Jessie Wayne; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
Wagers, Michael; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty, set to 2 days in jail (credit 2 days)
Watters, Cody Lee Allen; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates
Weaver, Ronald; Continued to 12/5/2022
Weaver, Tiffany; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty to 1-2, set to 17 days jail (credit 17 days), amended to disorderly conduct, 2nd degree, Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury), Court gives jail time in lieu of fine, court finds plea is ki&vol
Wells, Johnny Ray; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 10/10/2022
Wilson, Ricky Dale; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Tbut Or Disp All Others; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Continued to 9/26/2022
Wiseman, Elizabeth; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Cont Sub, 1st Degree; Continued to 12/5/2022
Woody, Tiffany; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Not Guilty Plea, Pre-Trial Conference 12/5/2022
