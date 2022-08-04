According to information supplied by Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs, he received a complaint on Monday (August 01, 2022) around 6:00 PM that a male appeared to be under the influence in the parking lot of the Corner Quick Stop in Tyner, KY. The individual who called in the complaint was worried that the suspect male may get into his Ford Ranger and drive away. Upon arrival Sheriff-Elect Isaacs observed a male standing beside a white Ford Ranger who was later identified as Roger McDaniel, 67, of Tyner, KY. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs reported in the uniform citation that he could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverage on or about Mr. McDaniel. McDaniel was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slightly slurred.
In the front seat of the Ford Ranger Isaacs observed a small blue zip-up case and a Visa card beside it bearing the name Tabitha N. Caudill on it. Mr. McDaniel was asked what was in the case and he stated that he didn’t know because it belonged to Tabitha. Isaacs asked if he could look inside the case and McDaniel stated yes and handed it to him. Inside the case Isaacs discovered two syringes, a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, and $106.00.
Sheriff-Elect Isaacs located Tabitha Caudill, 35, of Booneville, KY inside the Corner Quick Stop. She was holding a small purse in her hand. The purse was not completely closed and Isaacs could plainly see a zip-lock bag containing several different kinds of pills and a blue glass methamphetamine pipe inside. Inside the zip-lock bag were forty (40) pills Poison Control identified as 300 mg Gabapentin, eight (8) pills identified as 2 mg Xanax, one (1) pill identified as Suboxone, two (2) pills identified as 600 mg Gabapentin, and one (1) pill identified as 800 mg Gabapentin.
When asked about the blue case that had been located in the Ford Ranger, Caudill stated that it was an E-Cig case and that the case and the money inside belonged to her but the syringes and crystal meth did not. Caudill also told Isaacs that she did have prescriptions for all the pills discovered; however, she could not provide a prescription for any. Caudill also stated that the pipe was not hers and that she had found it and was going to throw it away.
Caudill and McDaniel were both arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Caudill was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession on a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
McDaniel was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st & 2nd offense. Both were subsequently released from custody as they await their first court appearance on the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.