Drugs and Paraphernalia.jpeg

Illegal Drugs, Paraphernalia, and money confiscated as a result of the arrest of Tabitha Caudill in Tyner, KY

 According to information supplied by Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs, he received a complaint on Monday (August 01, 2022) around 6:00 PM that a male appeared to be under the influence in the parking lot of the Corner Quick Stop in Tyner, KY. The individual who called in the complaint was worried that the suspect male may get into his Ford Ranger and drive away. Upon arrival Sheriff-Elect Isaacs observed a male standing beside a white Ford Ranger who was later identified as Roger McDaniel, 67, of Tyner, KY. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs reported in the uniform citation that he could smell the strong odor of alcoholic beverage on or about Mr. McDaniel. McDaniel was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slightly slurred. 

Roger McDaniel.gif

Roger McDaniel, 67, of Tyner, KY

In the front seat of the Ford Ranger Isaacs observed a small blue zip-up case and a Visa card beside it bearing the name Tabitha N. Caudill on it. Mr. McDaniel was asked what was in the case and he stated that he didn’t know because it belonged to Tabitha. Isaacs asked if he could look inside the case and McDaniel stated yes and handed it to him. Inside the case Isaacs discovered two syringes, a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, and $106.00. 

Tabitha Caudill.gif

Tabitha Caudill, 35, of Booneville, KY

