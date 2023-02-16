Charles Jason Holtz, 44, of Berea, KY appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House last week for a scheduled preliminary hearing in a case dating back to 2020. On July 25, 2020, as former Sheriff Paul Hays was on patrol in Northern Jackson County, Charles Jason Holtz was located on Williams Hollow Road.
Sheriff Hays investigation led to the arrest of Holtz for Public Intoxication, Trafficking in Controlled Substances >2grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and several traffic offenses. Sheriff Hays seized approximately two and one-half ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, $4170.00 in cash and a 2012 Dodge Challenger. Holtz was released from custody on October 16, 2020 on a $10,000 cash bond. Just two months later Holtz was arrested by KSP Trooper Scott Townsley on December 15, 2020 and charged with allegedly trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.