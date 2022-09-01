Anthony William Bowman, 43, of Mount Vernon, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a preliminary hearing on drug-related charges. According to information contained in uniform citation #EA44126, on July 30th, 2022 Jackson County Deputy Christopher Collins was notified by Jackson County Dispatch that they had received a call at 1:07 AM reporting a possible domestic altercation in progress at a residence along US Hwy 421 in Sand Gap, KY. Deputy Collins arrived at the scene at 1:24 AM and observed a male subject walking away from the residence on foot. AS Deputy Collins exited his patrol car and initiated a contact with the subject, Collins observed him drop a clear plastic bag on the ground. Deputy Collins detained the individual who was identified as Anthony William Bowman and recovered the plastic bag that he witnessed Bowman drop. The bag contained a white powdery substance that was suspected to be methamphetamine. When asked what the substance was, Bowman told Deputy Collins that it was Meth. Bowman was placed under arrest and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
After leaving the Jackson County Detention Center, Deputy Collins was contacted by jail personnel who advised Collins that while searching Bowman they located Suboxone on his person. Deputy Jailer Joshua McCune stated that he located a clear plastic bag with an orange powdery substance in Bowman’s right front pants pocket. Deputy Jailer McCune asked Bowman what the substance was and Bowman stated it was Suboxone and then asked McCune to flush it down the toilet. Prior to transporting Bowman to the Jackson County Detention Center after the initial arrest, Deputy Collins had explained to Bowman that if he had any other contraband on. His person and the jail personnel found it, he would have additional charges placed against him. Bowman stated that he had a prescription for Suboxone but could not provide proof. Bowman was subsequently charged with promoting contraband, 2nd degree and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.