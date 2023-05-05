On April 15th, 2023 around 4:00 PM the Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on Sparks Ridge Road near McKee, KY. The caller described the vehicle as a black Ford Pickup and reported that the occupants may be using drugs. Deputy Chris Collins was driving his patrol vehicle to the scene in response to the dispatch when he noticed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area of Sparks Ridge Road heading southbound on Hwy 89 N. Deputy Collins turned around to follow and as he caught up to the black Ford pickup he observed it turn onto Water Street W without using a turn signal. The deputy activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was David Durham, 43, of McKee, KY. Deputy Collins asked Durham for his operator’s license, registration, and proof of insurance. Durham informed the law enforcement officer that he did not have a valid operator’s license and instead have him his Social Security Number along with an expired registration receipt as of 3/31/23 and an expired proof of insurance as of 12/26/2022. NCIC confirmed that the registration was expired and that Durham’s operator’s license was suspended for operation without a permit. Deputy Collins asked for consent to search the vehicle which Durham verbally provided consent. Durham exited the vehicle and gave verbal consent to also search his person. Durham emptied his pockets onto the hood of the vehicle. As Deputy Collins was checking Durham’s pockets he observed Durham had a small blue container in his left hand. Durham placed the blue container on the hood of the vehicle. When Deputy Collins opened the container he observed a small plastic baggy that was tied in a knot containing a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Deputy Collins also located an open Suboxone strip in Durham’s wallet along with his KY ID card and four (4) other Suboxone strips still in the wrapper on the hood of the vehicle where Durham had placed them along with the blue container.
Durham was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), 2) possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified), 3) no registration plates, 4) no registration receipt, 5) failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, 6) no operators license and 7) failure to or improper signal.
