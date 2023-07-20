An elderly man, Sarge Adkins, 78 years old, died in an automobile accident on Hwy 290 on Monday, July 17th, 2023. According to Chief Deputy Zack Bryant, Mr. Adkins was travelling west in a silver Jeep on Hwy 290 when he dropped off the east bound side of the roadway and struck a tree causing his vehicle to overturn.
Chief Deputy Bryant indicated that a formal accident report will be forthcoming but will take a few days to complete. Watch the upcoming issues of the Jackson County Sun for more details as soon as they become available.
