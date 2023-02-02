McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore arrested Elizabeth Burton, 68, of McKee, KY on January 12, 2023 while executing an arrest warrant that he, himself, had obtained earlier that same day. Complaint warrant #4424918 states that during the time period of January 04, 2023 thru January 12, 2023 Elizabeth Burton knowingly and unlawfully trafficked in a controlled substance that is classified in Schedules I or II and is a narcotic drug, (or a controlled substance analogue) when Burton did give away and/or sell her prescribed Klonopin, Loratab, and Gabapentin. Burton was arrested by Chief Sizemore and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (<20 D.U. Drug unspecified) and one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (<10 D.U. Opiates).
During a preliminary hearing in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (January 30, 2023) Burton entered a plea of “Guilty” to amended charges where each charge was considered criminal attempts to trafficking in a controlled substance. Burton was sentenced to 365 days in jail; however, Judge Bailey-Lewis approved a conditional discharge for a period of two (2) years in-lieu of jail time.
