Robert S. Truett, 48, of Tyner, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Allen B. Roberts on several charges that stemmed from a traffic stop in the early morning hours on January 09, 2023. KSP Trooper Scott Townsley reported in the uniform citation that he was patrolling on McCammon Ridge Road and made a right hand turn onto JCHS Road. Shortly after the turn he observed a silver 2002 Toyota Tacoma traveling in the opposite direction on JCHS Road. Trooper Townsley reported that he saw the Toyota pickup leave the roadway and enter a ditch and then enter back onto the road. Trooper Townsley was able to get behind the vehicle and made a traffic stop on Ridgeway East. When asked to produce his driver’s license, the operator (Robert S. Truett) stated that he left them at the dentist’s office and instead handed the Trooper a Kentucky Identification Card. While speaking with Truett, Trooper Townsley noted sweat on the side of Truett’s nose, below his left eye and near his temple. Trooper Townsley reported that Truett displayed thick, slurred, labored speech. While talking with Truett he would pause prior to answering questions. When asked if he had any weapons on his person, Truett indicated he had a pistol on his side in a holster. Trooper Townsley requested Truett step out of the vehicle where he removed the pistol from his person. A series of field sobriety tests were administered and Truett demonstrated several signs of being under the influence.
Truett was placed under arrest and a search of his person was performed. Trooper Townsley discovered two (2) metal vials in Truett’s pants’ pockets (One purple vial and one green vial). In the purple vial, the trooper located one round yellow pill marked 230 (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) and in the green vial he located 7 pills and 1 broken pill marked Y 21 (Alprazolam). Trooper Townsley also conducted a search of the vehicle and found a small round pill in a cigarette cellophane marked K 57 (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) in the ash tray of the vehicle. He also located a small clear plastic bag in the back of the front passenger seat storage compartment. The bag contained a crystal substance that was suspected to be Methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.