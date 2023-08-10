Charles Logan Creech.gif

Charles Logan Creech, 28, of Irvine, KY

Charles Creech, 28, of Irvine, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House on August 01, 2023 for arraignment in Case #23-CR-00036. On Nov. 21, 2022 Creech appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court for arraignment in four (4) separate cases (Case #22-F-00115, Case #22-F-00116, Case #22-F-00117, and Case #22-F-00118). In total, Creech was charged with 1) Burglary, 3rd degree (5 counts), 2) Criminal mischief, 1st degree, 3) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, 4) theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000, and 5) Criminal mischief, 3rd degree (3 counts). Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges. 

At a preliminary hearing, Creech waived the need forth hearing and stipulated to probable cause. Consequently, the case(s) were passed on the Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Bailey-Lewis ordered Creech to appear in Circuit Court on January 03rd, 2023 to answer any indictments forthcoming from the Grand Jury.