Charles Creech, 28, of Irvine, KY appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House on August 01, 2023 for arraignment in Case #23-CR-00036. On Nov. 21, 2022 Creech appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court for arraignment in four (4) separate cases (Case #22-F-00115, Case #22-F-00116, Case #22-F-00117, and Case #22-F-00118). In total, Creech was charged with 1) Burglary, 3rd degree (5 counts), 2) Criminal mischief, 1st degree, 3) theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, 4) theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000, and 5) Criminal mischief, 3rd degree (3 counts). Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges.
At a preliminary hearing, Creech waived the need forth hearing and stipulated to probable cause. Consequently, the case(s) were passed on the Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Bailey-Lewis ordered Creech to appear in Circuit Court on January 03rd, 2023 to answer any indictments forthcoming from the Grand Jury.
As a result of the Grand Jury hearing, the four cases were consolidated into Case #23-CR-00036 and Creech was charged with criminal mischief, 1st degree, burglary, 3rd degree, theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000, and persistent felony offender, 2nd degree.
Creech entered a plea of “not guilty” at the arraignment. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for September 05, 2023.
Judge House ruled that Creech should be considered a flight risk and subsequently set his bond at $25,000 fully secured.
McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore provided the following press release at the time of the arrest describing how the case against Creech was developed:
“On Monday morning, November 7th, after receiving multiple calls involving thefts from local businesses from Sand Gap to McKee, Jackson County Sheriff Elect Daniel Isaacs, and City of McKee Chief of Police Jonathon Sizemore began a joint investigation. After collecting all information that was possible at the time, consisting mainly of video surveillance footage from the thefts at Phillip Chrisman’s storage units, Shine Time car wash in Sand Gap, Shine Time car wash McKee, and the PRTC warehouse in McKee, it was determined that the same vehicle and person(s) were involved in all 4 cases.
After surveillance photos were released, a Deputy Sparks with the Lee County Sheriff’s office contacted Sheriff Elect Isaacs, and was able to identify not only the vehicle but the subjects in the vehicle as well. Deputy Sparks also provided pictures of the individuals and the vehicle from a time he had encountered them back this summer. After confirming the vehicle and identity of the individuals, Chief Sizemore began working with the Jackson County Attorney’s Office, and in conjunction with Sheriff Elect Isaacs information, and was able to obtain search warrants and arrest warrants for the individual involved. Since the suspects lived in Estill County, Kentucky State Police as well as the Estill County Sheriffs was contacted.
On Thursday November 10 Sherriff Elect Isaacs, Deputy Zack Bryant, and Chief Sizemore met with Post 7 Troopers as well as Chris Flynn of the Estill County Sheriff’s Office, and the search warrant was executed by all Officers at a residence at 200 Nolan RD in Estill County. At the conclusion of the search warrant all stolen items had been recovered, including but not limited to, a side by side valued at over 18,000 dollars that was stolen from a contractor working for PRTC in McKee, as well as hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the car washes including, towels, armor all sponges, car air fresheners, a ladder, and a wheel barrel. Also, at that time the arrest warrant for Charles Logan Creech of 200 Nolan RD was executed. Mr. Creech was delivered to the Jackson County Detention Center. Sherriff Elect Isaacs and Chief Sizemore both agreed that it’s imperative for our small departments in eastern Kentucky to work together, and this is great example of what happens when we do!”
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the charges are just allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and the court determines guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.