Old Jail Economic Development Project

An exciting project in downtown McKee has been approved through an Economic Development Incubator Community Project Fund grant. Congressman Hal Rogers was instrumental in securing the $1,538,000 grant through the USDA that will renovate the old jail and add improvements to the plaza directly in front of the building. The project will not cost the county any money since the building itself is owned by the county and will be used as matching funds for the project. The old jail is a piece of Jackson County history having been built in 1913. It was the first brick building in the county with the railroad track that ran down what is now Water Street delivering the brick by train. The building also the first building to have a water system and steam heating. The renovation project will maintain the historic elements of the building.

The overall project consists of the renovation of the old jail as well as site improvements to the outdoor space on the courthouse square in front of the old jail. The objective is to provide a place for small businesses that need a place to start their business and for tourism and other business-related activities. Some of the space could be used by the local High School Business Class to start a student-run business by local students. The plaza will be improved to be a place to bring back life to the downtown McKee area providing a place for food trucks, a stage for music and jam sessions, street dancing, artist demonstrations and other small business and tourism activities. 

