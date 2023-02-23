An exciting project in downtown McKee has been approved through an Economic Development Incubator Community Project Fund grant. Congressman Hal Rogers was instrumental in securing the $1,538,000 grant through the USDA that will renovate the old jail and add improvements to the plaza directly in front of the building. The project will not cost the county any money since the building itself is owned by the county and will be used as matching funds for the project. The old jail is a piece of Jackson County history having been built in 1913. It was the first brick building in the county with the railroad track that ran down what is now Water Street delivering the brick by train. The building also the first building to have a water system and steam heating. The renovation project will maintain the historic elements of the building.
The overall project consists of the renovation of the old jail as well as site improvements to the outdoor space on the courthouse square in front of the old jail. The objective is to provide a place for small businesses that need a place to start their business and for tourism and other business-related activities. Some of the space could be used by the local High School Business Class to start a student-run business by local students. The plaza will be improved to be a place to bring back life to the downtown McKee area providing a place for food trucks, a stage for music and jam sessions, street dancing, artist demonstrations and other small business and tourism activities.
The project is broken into two parts. The cost of the Building Renovation itself and the cost of adding a plaza with a stage, night string lights and an information Digital sign in front of the old courthouse.
The renovation of the old jail would include: removing all paint from the existing brick and tuck it, repairing the corners where the block is damaged, covering the existing block with brick, removing and replacing the existing gutters and downspouts, repairing and painting the wood soffit (care will be taken to retain the historical architecture), painting all doors and trim, replacing all windows with new ones, and adding a new roof if needed. On the interior of the building the plans include: all new plumbing, electric, and HVAC will be installed. The plans stress that energy efficiency will be a top priority. The interior walls and doors will have new pain applied where specified. Due to the presence of hazardous materials, the floor in the existing kitchen will be removed and a new one installed. The new kitchen will have a new hood installed with a suppression system and commercial appliances added to meet commercial kitchen codes. This will allow the operation of food/drink production businesses such as a coffee shop, etc. The area inside the jail can serve as the location for new small businesses that need a place to get started as well as a place where Jackson County Tourism can be headquartered.
The plaza improvements will include new decorative paved areas, a lighted stage, an LED programmable outdoor sign, picnic tables, a patio, and an area for the parking of food trucks. Judge Gabbard stressed that the focus of the project is to stimulate new businesses and the economy. “The Congressional Direct Grant secured through the USDA and sponsored by Congressman Hal Rogers requires the project target economic development,” Judge Gabbard said. The project will have one year to get well underway with the funding obligated during this fiscal year. This impressive project coupled with the new Splash Pad and the arrival of the Eldorado’s Mexican Restaurant should create reasons for residents and visitors to frequent downtown McKee which should stimulate the local economy.
