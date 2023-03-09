At the end of last week, a severe storm accompanied by winds often approaching 70 mph wreaked havoc across the state of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians regarding the severe storms that produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes. Wind speeds in some locations surpassed 70 mph. At least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.
In Jackson County, Jackson County Emergency Management reported, “Jackson County 911 fielded multiple emergency calls for service that were weather related. The exact number of calls received is unknown. County wide, first responders and county road crews performed debris removal on county and state roadways.
Several of our volunteer firemen, equipped with their own personal chain saws and other equipment, worked tirelessly to keep the roadways open and clear. A substantial risk existed because all crews and responders worked to mitigate storm and wind damage during the peak of the hurricane force winds. A few calls occurred for downed power lines that were sparking fires or arcing in general.
Fire personnel closed roadways and sectioned off areas for safety until Jackson Energy crews could turn off the power. Most of the damages reported were due to sustained high winds with the exception of a few wash out areas from heavy rain. We are grateful to report that no personal injury of the citizenry or our first responders was reported.”
Jackson Energy reported, “An intense storm rolled across Kentucky on Friday evening bringing historic winds and hurricane-strength gusts with it, knocking out power to more than 14,000 Jackson Energy members. Jackson Energy is so grateful to our membership for their continued encouragement, support and patience. We recognize that for those still without power, it is a frustrating situation. We were formed to bring power to the last mile and when storms, like the one this past weekend, interrupt our ability to do so, we share in your frustration and are committed to doing whatever is needed to expedite power restoration.
While we are grateful that relatively few homes and businesses were damaged, the 10 hours of relentless high winds caused significant damage to our electric infrastructure resulting in over 60 broke poles and numerous spans of downed wire.
More than 200 field personnel are working to restore power, including mutual aid crews from multiple electric cooperatives from Kentucky and out-of-state locations. These crews are working long hours but share Jackson Energy’s mission to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. As of Monday morning, power has been restored to all but 3,500 Jackson Energy members. “At Jackson Energy, the safety of our members and employees is our number one priority. We appreciate all of our crews continuing to work safely, yet diligently, to restore service to our members,” said Carol Wright, President & CEO. As of 1:00 PM on Tuesday (03/07/23) are down to triple-digits with 729 members remaining without power. Our crews are diligently working to replace broke poles and powerlines that have been torn down - even “to difficult places to work”. Because where there's an outage - we will go!”
The Governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the severe weather and closed state office buildings just before noon on Friday. “These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” said Gov. Beshear. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker reminded Kentuckians about generator safety and staying away from power lines. “Always remember not to use generators indoors,” he said. “Countless numbers of poles and lines are down – always assume they are hot, and do not get near them. Report these downed lines to authorities.”
Damage assessments are in progress across the commonwealth and will be ongoing.
Four direct fatalities have been confirmed: a 23-year-old male in Edmonson County; a 63-year-old male in Logan County; a 68-year-old male in Simpson County; and a 41-year-old female in Fayette County. One indirect fatality has been confirmed: a 84-year-old male in Bath County.
The morning after the heavy winds 396,517 Kentucky customers were without power. The storm caused a total of 536,569 outages throughout the State. Utility companies are preparing for a multi-day effort to restore power. 1,874 Kentuckians are under a boil water advisory.
There was no significant damage to travel trailer sites housing survivors of the Western Kentucky tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky floods. Jenny Wiley State Park has lost power, but that does not impact water availability or the function of any travel trailers.
Eight counties have filed emergency declarations and 29 counties have announced plans to do so, while two cities have filed emergency declarations, with nine cities having announced plans to file.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray signed an order providing regulatory relief for commercial vehicles assisting with power restoration and debris removal within affected areas.
The Governor activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
