Jackson Energy 1st Class Line Tech Nick Freeman, is one of over 200 linemen working on the restoration effort to restore power to Jackson Energy members devastated by last week’s windstorm.

At the end of last week, a severe storm accompanied by winds often approaching 70 mph wreaked havoc across the state of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear briefed Kentuckians regarding the severe storms that produced violent thunderstorms, dangerous winds, flooding and several small tornadoes. Wind speeds in some locations surpassed 70 mph. At least five Kentuckians died because of the storms.

In Jackson County, Jackson County Emergency Management reported, “Jackson County 911 fielded multiple emergency calls for service that were weather related. The exact number of calls received is unknown. County wide, first responders and county road crews performed debris removal on county and state roadways.

