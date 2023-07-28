A bench warrant for the arrest of Keisha Sandlin, 31, of McKee, KY was issued by Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (July 24, 2023) after Sandlin failed to appear for a scheduled arraignment. Sandlin was arrested by Officer Chris Baldwin (MPD 304) on May 12, 2023 when he executed another bench warrant on Sandlin for unrelated charges. Officer Baldwin transported Sandlin to the Jackson County Detention Center after her arrest. Officer Baldwin noticed two (2) days later that Sandlin allegedly left a baggie containing Methamphetamine in the back seat of Officer Baldwin’s cruiser. Officer Baldwin subsequently obtained a complaint warrant (#E05510004514273) on May 17, 2023 alleging that Sandlin committed the crimes of 1) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and 2) tampering with physical evidence (when Sandlin allegedly attempted to conceal Methamphetamine she had on her person at the time of her arrest in the cruiser of Officer Baldwin).
As with all cases at this stage of adjudication, the charges are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
