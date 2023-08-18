Julie Rebecca Horn, 48, of Annville, KY was scheduled to appear before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (August 14, 2023) for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #22-F-00129. According to a complaint warrant (#E05510004398251) obtained by former Sheriff Paul Hays on December 13, 2023. In the complaint warrant, former Sheriff Hays stated that on September 20, 2022 Horn possessed a forged and stolen check from an account owned by Estes M. Shelton at PNC Bank, thus obtaining $2,000 and which she did cash at Gray Hawk Landing in Jackson County thus obtaining $300.00 in cash from Gray Hawk Landing. Horn was arrested on December 13, 2022 when KSP Trooper Holt executed the complaint warrant obtained by former Sheriff Hays. Horn was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center and charged with theft by deception – include cold checks; and criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree. Horn was released from custody on the day of her arrest under a $500 surety bond.
Horn failed to appear for the scheduled preliminary hearing on Monday. Judge Bailey-Lewis issued a bench warrant for her arrest with a bond set at $2,500.
