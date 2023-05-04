On April 25, 2023 KSP Trooper Scott Townsley stopped a black 1988 small conventional cab Chevrolet pickup on Eberle Road approximately 9 miles west of McKee, KY. The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and the registration plates were expired. Trooper Townsley discovered that the driver of the vehicle was Kyle Farra, 36, of Tyner, KY. Trooper Townsley also discovered that Farra had a warrant for his arrest and executed complaint warrant (#E05510004482520). The complaint warrant had been obtained by Sheriff Daniel Isaacs on April 05, 2023. The complaint warrant alleges that on March 29, 2023 Farra knowingly and unlawfully was found to be trafficking in a controlled substance that is classified in Schedules I or II and is a narcotic drub when Sheriff Isaacs found three (3) separate baggies of methamphetamine totaling 71.62 grams and approximately 7-8 grams of marijuana in a tool cabinet in a room of a residence occupied by Farra. The complaint also alleges that Farra used or possessed with intent to use, drug paraphernalia for the purpose of processing, preparing, analyzing, packing, and/or repacking drugs when one (1) set of scales were found along with the aforementioned Methamphetamine and marijuana in the tool cabinet located in Farra’s room.
Farra was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine), 2) trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1sy\t offense, and 3) drug paraphernalia – buy/possess. In addition, associated with the original traffic stop, Farra was charged with: 4) failure to wear seat belts, 5) no registration receipt, and 6) no registration plates. Farra was held in custody under a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting his court appearance for arraignment on the alleged charges.
