Gregory L. Vaughn, 53, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (June 12, 2023) for arraignment on several charges that resulted in his arrest the previous day. Around 6:41 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023 Chief Deputy Zach Bryant was called to a residence on Hwy 421 North approximately four miles north of McKee, KY in reference to an alleged physical altercation between Gregory Vaughn and his daughter Jasmine Vaughn.
When Chief Deputy Bryant arrived on the scene he spoke with the mother of Jasmine Vaughn, Leeann Vaughn. According to the uniform citation (#EH07224) Leeann Vaughn advised Deputy Bryant that her daughter, Jasmine, had stolen a phone from them a few days prior and they had just noticed it. After asking about the phone, Leeann advised that Greg overheard the conversation. Leeann stated that Greg began “going crazy” on Jasmine and began to chase her around the residence. According to the citation, at some point during the argument Greg was on top of Jasmine advising he was going to kill her and was slamming the back of her head against the wall. Leeann told Chief Deputy Bryant that she jumped on Greg’s back and began to put him in a choke hold until he released Jasmine. Leeann was in fear for Jasmine’s life due to brain surgeries she had and a shunt that was in the back of Jasmine’s head.
Chief Deputy Bryant spoke with Greg and he stated that he was mad at Jasmine because she had stolen from him and her mother several times. When Deputy Bryant asked specifically about what had just happened, Greg stated that he was going to make her listen “no matter what it took to do it”. Deputy Bryant asked Greg to explain the way he disciplined her and he advised he just “grabs her by the neck.”
Chief Deputy Bryant spoke to the wife/mother, Leeann, again and noticed a mark on her left arm and asked her what had happened. Leeann told him that she sustained the injury when she was trying to protect Jasmine from Greg.
After speaking with Jasmine, she showed Chief Deputy Bryant bruises that she claimed was caused by Greg from the event that had just happened as well as events that had happened earlier. The uniform citation notes there were several bruises on Jasmine’s neck, chest, arms, back, and buttocks.
After asking Greg about the suspected abuse as well as the threats against his daughter, he confirmed that he had told his daughter he would kill her as well as stating he wished she had never been born. Greg said he did not remember slamming Jasmine’s head into the wall but he could remember telling her he would kill her.
Chief Deputy Bryant spoke to a total of three witnesses at the scene. They all agreed that Greg had both hands on Jasmine and was hitting her head against the wall where he knew the shunt was located associated with her brain injuries while he was telling her he was going to kill her. Leeann was able to intervene by jumping on Greg to get him off Jasmine. Jasmine was then able to run into another bedroom until law enforcement was able to respond.
Chief Deputy Bryant asked Jasmine to describe how Greg had his hands on her during the altercation. She stated that it was with both hands around her neck trying to choke her. She said she couldn’t breath very well and thought she was going to pass out. Jasmine was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for her injuries and receive any necessary medical attention.
Gregory Vaughn was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) murder – domestic violence (attempt); 2) criminal abuse, 1st degree; 3) assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; 4) assault, 1st degree – domestic violence; 5) terroristic threatening, 3rddegree; and 6) strangulation, 1st degree.
At the arraignment on Monday, Greg Vaughn entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22, 2023. Vaughn is being held in custody under a $50,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.