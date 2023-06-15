Gregory Vaughn

Gregory L. Vaughn, 53, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (June 12, 2023) for arraignment on several charges that resulted in his arrest the previous day. Around 6:41 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2023 Chief Deputy Zach Bryant was called to a residence on Hwy 421 North approximately four miles north of McKee, KY in reference to an alleged physical altercation between Gregory Vaughn and his daughter Jasmine Vaughn.

When Chief Deputy Bryant arrived on the scene he spoke with the mother of Jasmine Vaughn, Leeann Vaughn. According to the uniform citation (#EH07224) Leeann Vaughn advised Deputy Bryant that her daughter, Jasmine, had stolen a phone from them a few days prior and they had just noticed it. After asking about the phone, Leeann advised that Greg overheard the conversation. Leeann stated that Greg began “going crazy” on Jasmine and began to chase her around the residence. According to the citation, at some point during the argument Greg was on top of Jasmine advising he was going to kill her and was slamming the back of her head against the wall. Leeann told Chief Deputy Bryant that she jumped on Greg’s back and began to put him in a choke hold until he released Jasmine. Leeann was in fear for Jasmine’s life due to brain surgeries she had and a shunt that was in the back of Jasmine’s head. 

