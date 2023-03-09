Brandon McQueen, 37, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (03/06/23) for arraignment on drug-related charges. McQueen was arrested by KSP Trooper Baker on Sunday, March 05, 2023 on US Hwy 421 just north of Tyner, KY. The uniform citation filed by Trooper baker states that while he was on patrol on US 421 he observed a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala with only one tail light operational. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered that the operator (Brandon McQueen) did not have an operator’s license. McQueen’s social security number was searched in the Trooper’s database and it revealed that McQueen’s license had been suspended.
While speaking with McQueen, Trooper Baker asked if there as anything illegal in the car. Mr. McQueen stated that there was some marijuana and a little bag of stuff inside a metal container located in the cup holder in the center console. Inside the metal container was a zip lock bag with Marijuana and a small piece of plastic tied in a knot with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside.
