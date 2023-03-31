Photo 3.jpg
JCHS FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team competes at Eastern Kentucky University at Regional Contests: Front Row L-R: Abbi Judd, Madison Marks, Kadey Allen, Belle Shearer. Middle L-R Merrick Rader, Natalie Sandlin, Kennedy Lakes, Serenity Bingham. Back L-R Brayvan Brumback, Mason Roark
 
 

Jackson County FFA has participated in several contests in March. Students have been preparing for several months for a chance to qualify for the State FFA Convention in June to be held at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY June 6-8, 2023. Students have competed in Conduct of Chapter Meeting/Parliamentary Procedure, FFA Proficiency contest, Talent, Speeches, AIC, Record Keeping, Job Interview, and Agriculture Essay Contests. Results of the March 6 and March 23, 2023 contests are as follows:

FFA Proficiency Results:

Photo 1.jpg
 Students Compete at Somerset Community College South on March 6, 2023.  Front Row L-R: Emmaline Campbell, Madison Marks, Lauren Jackson, Kylee Banks, Ary Miller, Katie Bowles, Hannah York, Anna Roark, Leigha Metcalf, Gracie McDaniel, Abbi Judd. Back Row L-R- Skylar Campbell (student teacher), Leandra Dolloff, Addan Witt, Mason Roark, James Gibson, Brayvan Brumback, Jalee Davis.
Photo 2.jpg
27 Students Compete at EKU during FFA speaking, Talent, AIC, and Record Keeping Contests: 
 
 

