JCHS FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team competes at Eastern Kentucky University at Regional Contests: Front Row L-R: Abbi Judd, Madison Marks, Kadey Allen, Belle Shearer. Middle L-R Merrick Rader, Natalie Sandlin, Kennedy Lakes, Serenity Bingham. Back L-R Brayvan Brumback, Mason Roark
Students Compete at Somerset Community College South on March 6, 2023. Front Row L-R: Emmaline Campbell, Madison Marks, Lauren Jackson, Kylee Banks, Ary Miller, Katie Bowles, Hannah York, Anna Roark, Leigha Metcalf, Gracie McDaniel, Abbi Judd. Back Row L-R- Skylar Campbell (student teacher), Leandra Dolloff, Addan Witt, Mason Roark, James Gibson, Brayvan Brumback, Jalee Davis.
Jackson County FFA has participated in several contests in March. Students have been preparing for several months for a chance to qualify for the State FFA Convention in June to be held at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY June 6-8, 2023. Students have competed in Conduct of Chapter Meeting/Parliamentary Procedure, FFA Proficiency contest, Talent, Speeches, AIC, Record Keeping, Job Interview, and Agriculture Essay Contests. Results of the March 6 and March 23, 2023 contests are as follows:
FFA Proficiency Results:
Diversified Agriculture: Brayvan Brumback- Superior 2nd
Beef Production Placement- Brayvan Brumback- Superior 2nd
Forage Production Placement- James Gibson- Superior 2nd
Small Animal Production- Haley Hundley- Superior 3rd
Agriculture Processing- Kadey Allen- Superior 2nd
Swine Production Placement- Serenity Bingham 1st
Outdoor Recreation Placement- Serena Witt-1st
*All first place winners will compete at the State FFA Convention
FFA Quiz- Emmaline Campbell- Superior
Agriculture Essay- Raylin Hicks- Superior
Job Interview- Leandra Dolloff- Superior
Chapter Officer Books- Superior
Rebecca Roberts- Finalist in Regional Star Farmer
Madison Marks- Finalist in Regional Star in Agribusiness
Conduct of Chapter Meeting Team- Superior
Addan Witt
Gracie McDaniel
Anna Roark
Hannah York
Jalee Davis
Ary Miller
Lauren Jackson
Katie Bowles
Leigha Metcalf
Speaking contest results:
FFA Creed- Hannah York Superior 3rd
Agriculture Speaking Contest Agriculture Mechanics- Nathan Webb Superior 3rd
Agriculture Speaking Contest Bef- Maggie Isaacs- Superior 3rd
Agriculture Speaking Contest Turf and Lawn- Abbi Judd Superior 3rd
American Institutes of Cooperatives Contest- Seth Isaacs 4th
Talent- Raylin Hicks- Excellent
Parliamentary Procedure Team- Superior
Madison Marks
Natalie Sandlin
Kadey Allen
Mason Roark
Abbi Judd
Brayvan Brumback
Kennedy Lakes
Serenity Bingham
James Gibson
Merrick Rader
Belle Shearer
Brayvan Brumback was elected as the 2023-2024 Kentucky River Regional Sentinel. Madison Marks was selected as a State Officer Candidate.
Congratulations to all of the Jackson County FFA members that participated in the Kentucky River Regional Spring Contests, and good luck to all those members that will be advancing to the State Contests.
