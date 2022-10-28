Vallorie Henderson

Vallorie Henderson, Center Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC), facilitates the meeting exploring the opportunities for a Jackson County Community Artists Organization.

On Monday evening, Greg Lakes, Clover Bottom B&B and Jackson County Tourism, hosted the first of several planned organizational meetings meant to help establish a Community Artists’ Organization in Jackson County. The organization is meant to be broad enough to cover a wide range of art and artisans in Jackson County and the region including wood-working, dancing, sculpture, basket weaving, cooking, music and any other art that Appalachia has nurtured as part of our cultural heritage.  The general objective of the artists organization will be to promote local and regional artists in Jackson County and surrounding areas. The artists and their art are also part of a broader cultural heritage that will be promoted in an effort to improve the success of both the artists and local tourism. 

The first meeting was facilitated by Vallorie Henderson, Center Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Berea, KY along with Judy Sizemore, Brushy Fork Institute, Berea College.

