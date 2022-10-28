On Monday evening, Greg Lakes, Clover Bottom B&B and Jackson County Tourism, hosted the first of several planned organizational meetings meant to help establish a Community Artists’ Organization in Jackson County. The organization is meant to be broad enough to cover a wide range of art and artisans in Jackson County and the region including wood-working, dancing, sculpture, basket weaving, cooking, music and any other art that Appalachia has nurtured as part of our cultural heritage. The general objective of the artists organization will be to promote local and regional artists in Jackson County and surrounding areas. The artists and their art are also part of a broader cultural heritage that will be promoted in an effort to improve the success of both the artists and local tourism.
The first meeting was facilitated by Vallorie Henderson, Center Director of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Berea, KY along with Judy Sizemore, Brushy Fork Institute, Berea College.
The Kentucky SBDC in Berea provides one-on-one coaching at no cost to existing and potential entrepreneurs, especially those in the creative arts & tourism industries throughout Kentucky. The center also meets the educational needs of the local small business community by offering a variety of low cost training programs taught by industry experts and qualified SBDC Coaches.
Henderson’s work in business development began in 1999 with the Kentucky Arts Council where she served as Business Development Director for over 10 years. Wanting to broaden her work with all entrepreneurs, Vallorie joined the staff of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center in Louisville in 2011. Always paying attention to trends and striving to make data driven decisions, Vallorie was encouraged to move to Berea in 2019 to lead the first SBDC that focuses on businesses within the tourism and creative sectors of the U.S. economy.
Judy Sizemore, teaching artist and cultural consultant, also helped facilitate the meeting. Sizemore is currently working alongside Jackson County’s own Haley McCoy, President and CEO of the Kentucky Association for Economic Development to offer a “People Ready Communities event (November 09, 2022 at Berea College). This interactive workshop is designed for cross-sector community building, promoting partnerships among local government, healthcare, education, utilities, non-profits, cultural and creative, and business sectors. Through vision-casting and problem-solving scenarios, we will explore the qualities of life that attract and retain skilled workers, professionals, and innovative thinkers. As we dive into aspects of economic development, we will develop community-based answers to the questions asked by site selection consultants when evaluating a community as a potential site for a new business.
They will also hear from communities that put people-ready practices into action with transformative results. Those in attendance will leave with actionable ideas for making their community more People-Ready, and draft action plans to share with their communities.
Lakes reported, “Progress was made toward developing a community artists organization. Thank you Vallorie Henderson and Judy Sizemore for presenting, educating, and motivating this vibrant group of artists and community volunteers. The next public meeting will be on November 28th at the Jackson County Extension Office Conference Center in McKee to establish the operating structure, inventory of assets, and next steps toward our vision.
