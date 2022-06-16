The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Friday June 10, 2022 for regular monthly Fiscal Court meeting. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes were read by County Clerk Duck Moore, then voted on and approved. There was one guest speaker present. Matthew Kingston from Paradigm Insurance group made a presentation to the Court on supplemental insurance that can be offered to our employees. The Court will look over the policies and be in contact with Mr. Kingston if we decide to proceed.
In the Judges report, Judge Gabbard spoke to the fiscal court about the new upcoming FY 2022-2023 budget and incorporating a cost-of-living increase for the county employees that are hired and not elected. Judge Gabbard reported, “When we met to start considering the County budget, we knew the cost of living was going to continue to increase at an alarming rate. We do not receive money from the State whenever it comes to salaries for County employees. The only one we receive any kind of reimbursement for is our County EM director, everyone else is our employee to pay. We receive a salary schedule from DLG for some of our elected offices that states what we are required to pay offices such as Judge Executive, Sheriff, County Clerk and Jailer but we have to figure out how to pay and how much to pay our employees. In the budget that we will begin operating within on July 1, 2022, we have included a 5% cost of living raise for our employees. NO elected official will receive a 5% raise, only our County employees. We are hopeful that this will help ease the burden for each employee. We do not have the amount of tax money that many of our neighboring Counties do to work with so a 5% raise took a lot of work. I appreciate the work that our Finance Officer, County Treasurer and Fiscal Court put into getting this into the budget.”
The Magistrates reported that they were working on mowing roadsides and addressing issues as they come in. Magistrate Dale Vaughn had requested that the Judge Executive look into the 80/20 bridge program that runs through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aide. Judge Gabbard did make a request to that department and received notice back that the pot of money that funded those bridge projects was exhausted for the current Fiscal Year. He was informed to re-apply after July 1, 2022.
The Sheriff reported that with the ongoing rise in fuel costs, he was averaging using $70 of gas per day just in his cruiser alone. The Sheriff department is also shorthanded. One officer is currently off work due to an investigation that was confidential and the new Deputy, Christian Collins, is at the Academy in Richmond for the next 18 weeks. Sheriff Hays also stated that his department was investigating the ongoing string of catalytic convertor thefts. He asked that if citizen has any information related to the thefts, to please call his office at 606-287-7121.
Jailer Gabbard was at a funeral and did not attend this fiscal court meeting.
Judge Gabbard shared a “Public Properties Report” with the members of the fiscal court. Judge Gabbard reported, “Every year we are required to report on the bond that was used to build the Justice Center, the new Courthouse. In 3 years the bond will be complete and the Fiscal Court will own the Justice Center. Everything is still on schedule and in order.”
Judge Gabbard reported to the court that the fiscal court now has a CD at Jackson County Bank that is in the amount of $5048.58. Judge Gabbard said, “This is solely for the parks in the case we need funding for an emergency situation or repair at our Parks.”
The Annville Community has always hosted the 4th of July Parade in Jackson County. Judge Gabbard reported, “In my 7 years of service they have never asked the Court for Financial help. The Committee has always fundraised to fund activities for the event. With the current struggles for so many, fundraising has been a challenge.” The fiscal court approved $5,000.00 for the parade and events surrounding it. The Committee will be providing receipts and a spread sheet for any money spent on these festivities to the Court concerning this event.
The fiscal court executed the first reading of Resolution #06102022 relating to a new Jackson County EMS Building. Judge Gabbard said, “We have been trying for 5 years to find money to build an EMS building. Currently, our ambulance service is housed in the same building as the Senior Citizens. The ambulances are maintained and serviced at the garage owned by the Health Department. It has been a challenge to operate sufficiently under these circumstances. We have had several meetings with the Department of Local Government looking for any grant money or revenues available that would construct such a facility. In this last Legislative session, Jackson County was awarded 1.25 million dollars to build an EMS building. We would like to thank Senator Robert Stivers and Representative Timmy Truett for working to get this in the State Budget. This building will house our ambulances, EMT's and provide a training area for new and potential EMT's. This has been a long time coming and we appreciate everyone that has worked hard for us to make this a reality.” The resolution passed by the fiscal court is the first step in this process.
The fiscal court executed the second reading of Budget Amendment #00012030. The fiscal court received $442,471 more than was budgeted for in Fiscal Year 2022. The amendment documents the acceptance into the budget of this unexpected amount.
The fiscal court also addressed the Motor Vehicle and Boat Tax Bill Printing cost(s). The total number of vehicles and boats registered in Jackson County is 18,336. The Fiscal Court is required to pay for printing the registration reminder cards for these tax bills. The cost will be $2750.40. The fiscal court voted approval to pay this cost.
The fiscal court acknowledged the receipt of the Jackson County Conservation District Budget. The fiscal court does not have a role in the construction the Conservation District Budget. However, since they compose a special taxing district there is an obligation to share the budget.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and then scheduled the next meeting for Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
