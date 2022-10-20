Judge Shane Gabbard

Judge Gabbard facilitates the fiscal court meeting explaining the proposed uses for some of the American Rescue Act Funds

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Friday, October 14, 2022.  The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes were read and approved. Judge Gabbard recognized visitors Greg Lakes with Jackson County Tourism and Jodi Britton with Jackson County 911. Greg Lakes gave a report on tourism activities within the County and the growth that is coming along with it. 

Judge Gabbard reported to the fiscal court on several issues. “We have construction started in the 89 Park on the dry playground equipment. There will be a dry playground as well as a splashpad at the 89 Park. The dry playground will be installed and usable in the next few weeks. The splashpad should be installed and usable by Summer of 2023. This is the first project of its kind in Jackson County and I applaud the Fiscal Court and City Council for working together to see this into a reality.” Judge Gabbard also reported on road maintenance stating, “The Road Foreman has been in contact with the Allen Company in order to get estimates on paving some of our roads. We maintain over 600 County Roads. I got estimates to pave 22 of those roads. That estimate came in at $2,049,557.40. Blacktop is costing over $100,000 per mile this year on a resurface project. The Discretionary money offered through the Governor’s Office for paving has been concentrated to Eastern Kentucky which is understandable due to the historic flooding they saw in that area of the State. We will try to do as much paving as our budget allows and fix the roads that the Fiscal Court feel needs the most attention.”