The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Friday, October 14, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes were read and approved. Judge Gabbard recognized visitors Greg Lakes with Jackson County Tourism and Jodi Britton with Jackson County 911. Greg Lakes gave a report on tourism activities within the County and the growth that is coming along with it.
Judge Gabbard reported to the fiscal court on several issues. “We have construction started in the 89 Park on the dry playground equipment. There will be a dry playground as well as a splashpad at the 89 Park. The dry playground will be installed and usable in the next few weeks. The splashpad should be installed and usable by Summer of 2023. This is the first project of its kind in Jackson County and I applaud the Fiscal Court and City Council for working together to see this into a reality.” Judge Gabbard also reported on road maintenance stating, “The Road Foreman has been in contact with the Allen Company in order to get estimates on paving some of our roads. We maintain over 600 County Roads. I got estimates to pave 22 of those roads. That estimate came in at $2,049,557.40. Blacktop is costing over $100,000 per mile this year on a resurface project. The Discretionary money offered through the Governor’s Office for paving has been concentrated to Eastern Kentucky which is understandable due to the historic flooding they saw in that area of the State. We will try to do as much paving as our budget allows and fix the roads that the Fiscal Court feel needs the most attention.”
The Magistrates reported on road work in their respective districts and also they are waiting on the Contractor to be able to do some blacktop. The Sheriff was out on call and was unable to provide a Sheriff’s report for the court.Judge Gabbard also commented on the recent retirement of Jackson County PVA Officer Paul Rose. “September 30, 2022 was the official last day for Jackson County PVA Paul Rose. Paul retired after 28 years of service. We wish him and his family the best in his retirement. On Thursday October 6, 2022 we got a letter from the Governors office informing us he had appointed Bobby Edwards to finish out Rose term. I swore in Bobby on the 6th and he is acting PVA and will start his first official term in office as PVA on December 1, 2022. We look forward to working with Mr. Edwards.”
On a final note to the Judge’s report, Trick or Treat will be on Monday October 31 from 5-8 pm. “We traditionally set Trick or Treat on the 31st unless it falls on Sunday. This year it’s on Monday so we will be doing Trick or Treat on the 31st.”
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Jackson County Detention Center currently had 131 inmates and brought in $104,800 this past month through inmate services.
The Sheriff’s Office 3rd Quarter report was presented to the court. The Sheriff’s office was deemed to be well within budget so the quarterly report was approved and accepted.
The court presented and discussed Resolution 10142022 regarding Homeland Security Grant Funds. This resolution allows the Judge Executive to sign all documents associated with the grant applications. If the county is awarded this Homeland Security grant it will pay for 4 years of an updated cyber safe server and software to house important County Governmental documents.
The court also discussed an update for the 911 GIS Mapping Software used by several county agencies such as the Jackson County Ambulance service, the Jackson County Emergency Management, and city and county law enforcement agencies. Currently the Cumberland Valley Area Developmental District is handling the county’s GIS 911 Mapping software needs. Judge Gabbard reported, “This purchase will enable us to do this in house and will be more accurate in the addressing process. We receive around $120,000 per year in 911 service fees to operate our 911. We will pay for this software with this money.”
Judge Gabbard also discussed the proposal to sign a lease with Backroads of Appalachia allowing them to utilize the Welcome Center at the top of Big Hill on the northern border of the county. The lease will be for a term of 99 years with the Fiscal Court retaining the option to cancel at any time. The proposal was complete at the time of the meeting so Judge Gabbard simply obtained permission from the court to sign the document when the County Attorney finalizes the document. However, the lease will stress the need to keep the Historical aspect of the Welcome Center intact and assure this Civil War history stays the main highlight of the property.
The court discussed and approved a request from the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to the Kentucky Department of Local Government (KY DLG) to use Local Development Authority (LDA) funds as a grant match. Judge Gabbard reported, “This allows the IDA to use money that's been paid back into the Community Development Block Grant funds as a match for the Grant the IDA is applying for through the Economic Development Cabinet. The County had to approve the request since we were the applicant agency on the CDBG grant that Phoenix Products received several years ago. The request the IDA had was for $85,000.”
The November General Election will occur before the fiscal court meets again. With this time limitation in mind, the court discussed and approved paying the Precinct workers for their work in the upcoming election.
The court also discussed and approved adopting the Phillip Akemon Road by deed as a county road. This road has 2 residences, campground and a music park on it. It met the criteria for a public road. The owner provided a survey and right of way deed.
The court discussed the possible sale of the Old Bond Voting House. Judge Gabbard reported, “The property in question is the old structure itself. The deed states it is 400 square feet which consists of the 20x20 block building. The Court approved the sale by sealed bid once the Judge Executive prepares the Fiscal Court Order. The sale will be advertised in the papers.”
The court discussed and approved giving each of the four local volunteer Fire Departments (McKee, Pond Creek, Gray Hawk, and Sand Gap) $10,000 each from the America Rescue Act Funds. The court reviewed and accepted the FY 23 1st quarter report. The court also reviewed and accepted the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers. The next regular monthly meeting was scheduled for Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.