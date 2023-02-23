County Clerk and County Judge.JPG

County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore presents County Judge Shane Gabbard with a check for $101,744.88 for excess fees

Judge Gabbard gave his monthly report to the fiscal court during their regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Judge Gabbard reported, “Trash Bills are in the mail. It has been a long process but my staff have been able to get our software up and going in order to send out bills. The software we are using enables us to not only print bills but also to put route information out to drivers. We have purchased Tablets for employees that will relay to drivers what day they pick up designated areas and certain route information. Drivers will be able to put information in the tablets as they are working that will automatically go into our system to better help us keep up with things along the routes. I believe this Trash-Flow system will work well once we get used to it and get everything in the tablets for workers.” During the meeting, the fiscal court approved purchasing a 2014 Dodge 4500 with a 6-yard compactor from Lee County for $5,000. This truck will be handy to pick-up trash on smaller county roads. 

Jackson County Fiscal Court.JPG

In addition, the fiscal court approved the purchase of a 2005 “Mechanic Truck” from Jackson Energy for $12,000. Although the vehicle odometer reads 200,000 miles, the truck has a brand-new motor that has only logged 22,000. The truck also has an onboard generator, a welder, an air compressor and a crane. This equipment will enable the road crews to repair other vehicles and equipment in the field without the need to transport them back to a county garage. The equipment on the vehicle is estimated to be worth approximately $8,500 alone. 

Sheriff Isaacs and County Clerk "Duck" Moore.JPG

Sheriff Isaacs and County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore at February Fiscal Court Meeting

