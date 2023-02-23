Judge Gabbard gave his monthly report to the fiscal court during their regular monthly meeting last Thursday. Judge Gabbard reported, “Trash Bills are in the mail. It has been a long process but my staff have been able to get our software up and going in order to send out bills. The software we are using enables us to not only print bills but also to put route information out to drivers. We have purchased Tablets for employees that will relay to drivers what day they pick up designated areas and certain route information. Drivers will be able to put information in the tablets as they are working that will automatically go into our system to better help us keep up with things along the routes. I believe this Trash-Flow system will work well once we get used to it and get everything in the tablets for workers.” During the meeting, the fiscal court approved purchasing a 2014 Dodge 4500 with a 6-yard compactor from Lee County for $5,000. This truck will be handy to pick-up trash on smaller county roads.
In addition, the fiscal court approved the purchase of a 2005 “Mechanic Truck” from Jackson Energy for $12,000. Although the vehicle odometer reads 200,000 miles, the truck has a brand-new motor that has only logged 22,000. The truck also has an onboard generator, a welder, an air compressor and a crane. This equipment will enable the road crews to repair other vehicles and equipment in the field without the need to transport them back to a county garage. The equipment on the vehicle is estimated to be worth approximately $8,500 alone.
The fiscal court also approved a budget ceiling of up to $12,000 for the purchase of a truck and a trailer for Parks and Recreation. The current vehicle has maintenance problems and the existing trailer is too small (59 inches wide) to accommodate the 54-inch-wide mowers as well as gas cans and accessories.
Sheriff Isaacs reported to the Fiscal Court that his office had processed 787 calls for service and opened 9 felony drug investigations since January. Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the inmate revenue last month was $79,000. In addition, the classes had brought in $28,000 and the phone service for the inmates had brought in approximately $1,364. All combined the jail had received $109,676 in revenue for the month.
The Fiscal Court was also apprised of a Policy Change for the jail. Any clothing brought to an inmate must be orange in color, contain no strings or zippers, and must be approved by the Jailer personally prior to being received by the inmate.
County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore presented the fiscal court with a check for $101,744.88. The amount would have been more but recent changes in the laws have resulted in the formation of a new account that must retain a certain amount of these funds for the use of the County Clerk.
Jackson County EMS presented the fiscal court with an EMS 911 report. In January, EMS conducted 158 runs. The service logged 56,588 minutes in communication (phone and radio calls) during the month of January. They normally have two trucks available for medical emergency calls. Each truck is staffed with a Medic and 3 EMT’s. However, funding for the EMS is on a shoe-string budget. Approximately 87% of the service calls made are compensated by Medicare and Medicaid. For routine calls it normally takes 2 weeks to a month to get compensation. If there are any exceptional aspects of the run it may take 6 months to a year to see compensation for the service. In addition, an average run will cost the EMS approximately $1,200 while the average payment from the insurance company runs around $400. The EMS does not consider the type of insurance a patient may carry prior to making the run. The goal is simply to save lives and provide emergency medical care. The operational expenses are common among small counties in the region.
The fiscal court approved the creation of a Facebook page that would be an avenue to provide Solid Waste and Fiscal Court news and updates. The court tabled a consideration of a Live Stock Housing Fee to recover costs associated with rounding up and housing horses, cows, and pigs that have escaped and not been claimed by the owners. The county needs a procedure in place and County Attorney Ross Murray is evaluating the existing ordinance(s) and will provide suggestions and recommendations.
The fiscal court approved increasing the pay for Election Workers to $200/day. The county now operates only 7 polling places (Voting Centers) and employs 28 poll workers. In the past, the county had several more polling locations and employed 64 workers. While the pay was increased the county is still saving money since the number of workers has decreased. In addition, the court approved a resolution for the purchase of Epoll books for the election workers. This new system will cost $42,645 which will be reimbursed by the state.
The fiscal court also approved a resolution for a USDA Grant in the amount of $264,850 for a Backroads of Appalachia Big Hill Welcome Center Project. The project would not harm the historic value of the old Civil War era house/hospital. Instead, it would repair some structural issues with the structure and facilitate the opening of a “General Store” type business for the Freedom Ridge visitors to utilize.
The Court approved a donation of $5,000 to the Jackson County Kiwanis Little League Program. Judge Gabbard and the court received and accepted a statement of qualifications from Codell Construction that provided proof of their capability to build a new EOC Center for Jackson County. The new EOC Center was approved as a line item in the State Budget for the amount of $1.25 million. Codell Construction will now be contacted to submit a bid for their required costs of the project.
The court appointed Rhonda Thompson and Jodi Gabbard to the Jackson County Library Board for a 4-year term. The next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for March 09, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
