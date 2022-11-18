The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday November 10, 2022 for its regular called Fiscal Court Meeting. The meeting was called to order by Judge Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
Judge Gabbard provided a report to the fiscal court. Judge Gabbard reported, “Recently we learned of 2 businesses having trouble to sustain in the City Limits of McKee. One was the Pizza Station and the other Family Dollar. The owners of the Pizza Station are having trouble finding employees which is a challenge for small businesses. They are very hopeful to be able to reopen soon and rise above the challenges that exist in operating a small business. What can we do to help them as citizens and fellow patrons? Eat there as often as we can. The key to a small business surviving in a small town is the citizens that live there. We have to trade with businesses local in order for them to survive. Shop Local. The money we spend to travel outside of the County to shop adds up sooner rather than later, then we complain and bicker about Jackson County not having anything. Local businesses need local patrons to survive. Myself, nor the Fiscal Court, can keep a business here and open, it takes us all to make it happen. Let’s believe in ourselves and support one another to see things progress.
I stopped by the Family Dollar store in McKee this morning to speak with them about the news of them soon closing. The answer they gave me was simple. The Corporation informed them that sales were just not enough to keep it in operation. Again, not enough people are shopping there to keep it open. I left my contact information with the young lady working and told her to pass it along to the district manager. I would love to see it stay open for our citizens and the employees that operate it. I am still waiting on their call and hope they do reach out. If there is anything we can do to encourage them to stay we want to do that. In the meantime, shop there. I have people ask me all the time, why can’t we have more and bigger businesses? I will be quite honest in my answer. Until Jackson County supports what we already have no new business will see the need to open up here. We can make the calls, offer incentives for businesses to locate, give tax breaks for developers, as we already do, but it takes all of Jackson County to see Jackson County grow. Please support our local businesses.”
The Magistrates also gave their report to the fiscal court. They all reported that things are running well in each district. The Magistrates requested that County Clerk Duck Moore look into the possibility of opening another voting location in the North end of the County. Clerk Moore stated that The County Board of elections is going to request that from the State.
Sheriff Hays was not in attendance because he was out on a call. However, his Secretary reported that the Sheriff’s office was still collecting property taxes daily.
Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Jail has taken in $125,000 since last meeting and is running well. The Fiscal Court approved updated policies and procedures for the employees and inmates of the Jackson County Detention Center.
The Fiscal Court also entertained a proposal by Jailer Gabbard to provide a raise for Commissary employees to be paid out of the Commissary Funds. When Jailer Gabbard started the commissary was not being utilized at its full capacity. This meant that the inmates were not being served as well as possible and the jail was missing an opportunity to increase revenue. Since Jailer Gabbard revised the policy and increased the Commissary hours the revenue has significantly increased. This has been possible due to the extra work done by the Commissary workers. Jailer Gabbard thought it would be fair and the right thing to do to reward the Commissary workers for their extra work facilitating the revenue for the jail. The fiscal court approved the raises given that they are funded from Commissary revenue. The raises were allocated at the Jailers discretion. The fiscal court also voted approval to reimburse Jail employees that purchased their own uniform shirts up to $50.
The Fiscal Court discussed a system to assist in search and rescue for elderly or high loss risk citizens. This system is called “Project Lifesaver” and was originally designed to locate missing dementia patients. It consists of a transmitter and a locater bracelet worn by the citizen with dementia. The Fiscal Court wants to know if the public would be interested in this type of equipment for loved ones who may get out and get lost because of health issues like dementia. If so, contact Judge Gabbard at 606-287-8562. Before we set this up, we need to know if our citizens are interested. The item was tabled pending this additional information.
The court discussed a FY 23 Flex Funds Resolution and Agreement and voted to approve receipt of $238,000 to pave Swindling Gap Road and Durham School Road.
Bids were opened for purchase of the Bond Voting House property. Only one bid was received for $1005.00 and this bid was awarded To Fredrick Smith.
The court voted to appoint Eddy Judd and Matt Bingham to the County Extension Service Board of Directors for a three (3) year term.
The court also opened bids for a Zodiak Boat to be used by Jackson County Emergency Management, First Responders, or local Law Enforcement for emergency rescues when necessary. The winning bid was approved at $23,425 for a Swift Water Rescue Boat purchased through USDA Grant.
The court approved paying the County Board of Election workers for their work during the 2022 General Election last week. The court approved payment of the County Clerk’s Claim of $2,331.30 for preparing the 2022 Tax Bills. Fifty percent of this cost will be reimbursed by the state and the fiscal court was left to pay the balance of $1,167.15.
The court also voted approval of $2,000 as sponsorship of the “Backroads of Appalachia Super Car Rally planned to come to McKee in February 2023. Judge Gabbard reported, “This will be a big event that's coming to McKee that involves 121 super cars, a national TV channel and a scavenger hunt. It should be a tremendous boost for local tourism.”
The court approved an adjustment to the salaries for the custodians at the AOC/Judicial Center. Judge Gabbard reported, “This was approved since 2 people are doing the job of 4 as custodians.” The court reviewed and accepted the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers. The next Fiscal Court meeting was scheduled for December 08, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
