Magistrate Dale Vaughn and County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard

The Jackson County Fiscal Court met on Thursday November 10, 2022 for its regular called Fiscal Court Meeting. The meeting was called to order by Judge Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved. 

Judge Gabbard provided a report to the fiscal court. Judge Gabbard reported, “Recently we learned of 2 businesses having trouble to sustain in the City Limits of McKee. One was the Pizza Station and the other Family Dollar. The owners of the Pizza Station are having trouble finding employees which is a challenge for small businesses. They are very hopeful to be able to reopen soon and rise above the challenges that exist in operating a small business. What can we do to help them as citizens and fellow patrons? Eat there as often as we can. The key to a small business surviving in a small town is the citizens that live there. We have to trade with businesses local in order for them to survive. Shop Local. The money we spend to travel outside of the County to shop adds up sooner rather than later, then we complain and bicker about Jackson County not having anything. Local businesses need local patrons to survive. Myself, nor the Fiscal Court, can keep a business here and open, it takes us all to make it happen. Let’s believe in ourselves and support one another to see things progress. 