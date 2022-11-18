The Jackson County Fiscal Court is looking into a system that would assist in search and rescue for elderly or high loss risk citizens. This system is called “Project Lifesaver” and was originally designed to locate missing dementia patients. It consists of a transmitter and a locater bracelet worn by the citizen with dementia.
Project Lifesaver provides a proactive response to identify and aid those individuals within the community who have a tendency to wander away from their caretakers. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver (PLI) is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism, and other related conditions or disorders.
The task of searching for wandering or lost individuals with Alzheimer’s, autism, Down syndrome, dementia or other cognitive conditions is a growing and serious responsibility. Without effective procedures and equipment, searches can involve multiple agencies, hundreds of officers, countless man hours and thousands of dollars. More importantly, because time is of the essence, every minute lost increases the risk of a tragic outcome.
Citizens enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small personal transmitter around the wrist or ankle that emits an individualized tracking signal. If an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver notifies their local Project Lifesaver agency, and a trained emergency team responds to the wanderer’s area. Most who wander are found within a few miles from home, and search times have been reduced from hours and days to minutes. Recovery times for PLI clients average 30 minutes — 95% less time than standard operations.
Fiscal Court Asks for Public Input
The Fiscal Court wants to know if the public would be interested in this type of equipment for loved ones who may get out and get lost because of health issues like dementia. If so, contact Judge Gabbard at 606-287-8562. Before we set this up, we need to know if our citizens are interested.
