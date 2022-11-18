PLI-1000-Web.jpeg

The Jackson County Fiscal Court is looking into a system that would assist in search and rescue for elderly or high loss risk citizens. This system is called “Project Lifesaver” and was originally designed to locate missing dementia patients. It consists of a transmitter and a locater bracelet worn by the citizen with dementia. 

Project Lifesaver provides a proactive response to identify and aid those individuals within the community who have a tendency to wander away from their caretakers.    The primary mission of Project Lifesaver (PLI) is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism, and other related conditions or disorders.

How-It-Works.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you