The Jackson County Fiscal Court met for the regular monthly meeting on Thursday April 13, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were then read and approved. Judge Gabbard then recognized visitor Dale McNew. Mr. McNew presented the Sheriff 2022 tax Settlement. The Court voted and approved the settlement.
State Representative Timmy Truett attended the fiscal court meeting. Judge Gabbard recognized State Representative Timmy Truett and members of Jackson County Tourism, Greg Lakes and Kathy Spurlock. Representative Truett discussed with the Court the need for a County Tourism Director. He stated that the county needed a cheerleader of sorts to be able to market, plan and develop the efforts of Jackson County Tourism. The barrier that has been faced is how does the County pay for this position. Just about every County in Kentucky that has a growing tourism industry has a transient tax. This is a tax that is leveraged only on overnight rentals of places lodging within a city or County. In other words, if you don't rent the room you don't pay the tax. Jackson County Tourism Commission reported that the amount of rentable places of lodging in Jackson County was nearing 200. This includes bed and breakfast, vacation homes and campgrounds. A transient tax would be 3% of the cost of an overnight stay. For example, if a room rented for $100 per night the transient tax would be $3 for the night. Judge Gabbard then addressed the group with some research he had conducted. He presented a copy of Knox County's transient tax ordinance. The Knox County ordinance states that if you provide a valid form or identification proving you are a residence of Knox County and you rent a place of lodging overnight in Knox County, you are exempt from paying the transient tax. Judge Gabbard stated he felt this would be the best type of transient tax ordinance for Jackson County. After some more discussion, the Court expressed interest in this type of ordinance. Judge Gabbard stated he would provide an example for the next meeting.
Judge Gabbard then recognized Judy Schmidt, Mitchell Ball and Katie Gabbard from the McKee/Jackson County Industrial Development Authority. The IDA has secured enough match dollars to apply for an Economic Development Grant to improve the old Midsouth Electric property. The grant is for the amount of $195,000. The group was there to address the Fiscal Court about the Grant and ask them to support the grant by approving and signing a resolution. The IDA is under the umbrella of the Fiscal Court and the City of McKee so the Fiscal Court will be responsible for administering the funds upon receipt. The purpose of the grant is to make necessary improvements to the lot so it can be certified "Build Ready". The Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet requires certain criteria to be met before an Industrial Lot can be listed as Build Ready. Once these are met the Cabinet will advertise the industrial site to help attract potential industrial job providers. Judge Gabbard informed the Court that he had met with Advisor to the Governor, Rocky Adkins, and members of the Cabinet in Frankfort about this very issue and they support Jackson County's efforts to fill that lot with a major employer. Jackson County has all the necessary infrastructure in place for an industrial employer, we just need this final piece of the puzzle. The Court voted and approved the resolution for the Grant (Resolution #04122023).
Judge Gabbard recognized Jeff Dozier from Daniel Boone Backcountry Byways. The Daniel Boone Backcountry Byway (DBBB) is a high clearance 4wd route comprised of improved and unimproved county and public roads over 100 miles long centered around the scenic Red River Gorge and Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky. The DBBB is of moderate difficulty and open to licensed vehicles only. It is designed for entry level off-roading and providing a safe and rewarding driving experience. The initial purpose of this project was to take advantage of beautiful county roads and to stimulate local business economy while improving and preserving the roads from illegal closures, vandalism, erosion, and other risks. Mr. Dozier has a proposed a route through Jackson County that will bring another level of tourism into the County as well as enthusiasm into our community.
Judge Gabbard recognized visitor Catlin Mason with Cumberland Valley Area Development District (CVADD). The CVADD will provide assistance in administering the Grant that awarded the County for the “Business Incubator Project” at the old Jail. Mason reported that we are in the initial project beginning stages and that representatives will be meeting by way of Zoom next week with HUD officials to gain guidance and answer questions concerning the project.
In the Judge’s report to the Fiscal Court members Judge Gabbard provided an update on the project making improvements at Worthington Park in Annville. Judge Gabbard also informed the court that the County/City Joint Splash Pad was on schedule to open on Memorial Day Weekend. In addition, he informed the court that the campground at Flat Lick Falls is now open. For more details on what Judge Gabbard said about these projects please see the “JUDGES REPORT” in this issue of the Jackson County Sun.
In reports from the Magistrates, the Magistrates stated that crews are performing road maintenance as well as getting ready for the first round of roadside mowing.
Chief Deputy Zack Bryant was in attendance for Sheriff Isaacs who was out on a call. Bryant reported that they had confiscated over 1/2 pound of meth through several drug busts last month. The department has also been conducting interviews for another deputy that should be hired in the near future.
Jailer Gabbard reported that the jail had brought in over $103,000 this past month through classes and paying inmates
The Jackson County Conservation District provided the Fiscal Court with their FY 23-24 approved budget. The fiscal court receives this budget since the Conservation District is a special taxing district. However, the fiscal court does not act to construct or amend their approved budget. The fiscal court voted and acknowledged receipt of the budget.
The Jackson County Extension Service also provided the Fiscal Court with their FY 23-24 approved budget. Once again, the fiscal court does not act to construct or amend the JC Extension Service’s approved budget. The fiscal court voted and acknowledged receipt of the budget.
The FY 23-24 Jackson County Road Aide Agreement for the upcoming Fiscal year is projected to be $1,231,250.68. This is the money that comes in from the Transportation Cabinet to help operate the Road Fund of the Fiscal Court. The agreement was reviewed and approved.
Free Dump Day was scheduled for June 03rd, 2023 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Tire Amnesty Days were scheduled for June 15th – 17th, 2023 from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday the times are from 8:00 AM till 12:00 (Noon)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.