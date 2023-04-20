Judge Shane Gabbard

The Jackson County Fiscal Court met for the regular monthly meeting on Thursday April 13, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard and the minutes from the previous meeting were then read and approved. Judge Gabbard then recognized visitor Dale McNew. Mr. McNew presented the Sheriff 2022 tax Settlement. The Court voted and approved the settlement.

State Representative Timmy Truett attended the fiscal court meeting. Judge Gabbard recognized State Representative Timmy Truett and members of Jackson County Tourism, Greg Lakes and Kathy Spurlock. Representative Truett discussed with the Court the need for a County Tourism Director. He stated that the county needed a cheerleader of sorts to be able to market, plan and develop the efforts of Jackson County Tourism. The barrier that has been faced is how does the County pay for this position. Just about every County in Kentucky that has a growing tourism industry has a transient tax. This is a tax that is leveraged only on overnight rentals of places lodging within a city or County. In other words, if you don't rent the room you don't pay the tax. Jackson County Tourism Commission reported that the amount of rentable places of lodging in Jackson County was nearing 200. This includes bed and breakfast, vacation homes and campgrounds. A transient tax would be 3% of the cost of an overnight stay. For example, if a room rented for $100 per night the transient tax would be $3 for the night. Judge Gabbard then addressed the group with some research he had conducted. He presented a copy of Knox County's transient tax ordinance. The Knox County ordinance states that if you provide a valid form or identification proving you are a residence of Knox County and you rent a place of lodging overnight in Knox County, you are exempt from paying the transient tax. Judge Gabbard stated he felt this would be the best type of transient tax ordinance for Jackson County. After some more discussion, the Court expressed interest in this type of ordinance. Judge Gabbard stated he would provide an example for the next meeting.