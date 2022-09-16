Ruthie Sizemore.JPG

Ruthie Sizemore spoke on behalf of the Annville Parade Committee

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (Sept 08, 2022). 

The court heard from several local organizations during the meeting including the Jackson County Fair Board, the Jackson County Tourism Committee, the Annville Parade Committee, the “Take Pride Where We Reside” Committee and the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority.  

Brian Murray and Doug Wilson.JPG

Brian Murray and Doug Wilson representing the Jackson County Fair Board
Greg Lakes.JPG

Greg Lakes spoke on behalf of the Jackson County Tourism Committee
Ruthie Sizemore.JPG

Ruthie Sizemore spoke on behalf of the Annville Parade Committee
Ruthie Sizemore and JoJo Wray.JPG

Ruthie Sizemore and JoJo Wray spoke on behalf of "Take Pride Where We Reside"
Mitchell Ball.JPG

Mitchell Ball spoke on behalf of the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority

Tags

Recommended for you