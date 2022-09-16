The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (Sept 08, 2022).
The court heard from several local organizations during the meeting including the Jackson County Fair Board, the Jackson County Tourism Committee, the Annville Parade Committee, the “Take Pride Where We Reside” Committee and the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority.
JACKSON COUNTY FAIR BOARD
This year’s Fair was very successful and saw over 5,000 people attend. Most food vendors ran out of food before the last night was over. Fair Board Chairman Brian Murray addressed the board asking for fiscal court assistance in purchasing the Marls property located in downtown McKee. The property is located with frontage to both Water Street (adjacent to the location of the Fair Stage along the same street as the food vendors) and US Hwy 421. The property has a 2,800 sq ft cinder block building that used to house a restaurant. Currently, the trusses are solid but the building needs some work and the lot needs cleaned up. Mr. Murray explained that the Fair Board meets 25-28 times each year and they could benefit from a stable meeting place. In addition, the Fair Board has a lot of equipment that is stored in a number of locations and it would be more efficient and effective to have it stored at a centralized location as well. There have been thefts of some equipment because of the difficulty in monitoring and safely securing it. The Marks property is in an ideal location given its proximity to the Fair. The fiscal court gave the Fair Board $50,000 last year from the American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the county. The Fair Board still has $47,000 of this money. The property owner(s) are asking $60,000 for the building and the lot. The Fair Board requested an additional $30,000 in order to purchase it. Several volunteers were identified to do some of the labor required to get the property and the building rehabilitated. Magistrate Dale Vaughn asked about the ongoing expenses such as utilities and insurance. Mr. Murray reinforced that the building and the property would belong to the fiscal court and that the Fair Board would be willing to come to the table and brainstorm ways to accommodate these expenses. Judge Gabbard indicated that the property could simply be added to the list of property owned by the county with very little increase to the insurance payment. Judge Gabbard also felt like the utility costs would not be much. Magistrate Vaughn also questioned whether the Fair Board usage would be the only use coming from the property. Once again, Mr. Murray emphasized that the property would be owned by the County and he envisioned it could be used as a multi-purpose property. “We know this would be a great asset to the Fair Board and the County. However, while we do not claim to have all the answers, we are fully dedicated and committed to working with the county officials to optimize the benefits and use of the property. The court voted to approve the request to provide an additional $30,000 to acquire the property. (*Please note that the American Rescue Plan Funds can only be spent on certain things which can directly be connected to improving the local economy after the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Gabbard receives approval from an independent firm of attorneys that verify how the funding can and cannot be spent)
JACKSON COUNTY TOURISM
Greg Lakes spoke to the Fiscal Court on behalf of the Jackson County Tourism Committee. Mr. Lakes indicated that the committee would not be asking for anything at this meeting. Several members of the committee were in attendance and Lakes indicated that the fiscal court should expect that to be normal in the future. The one thing that Lakes emphasized is the need for a dedicated employee to serve as a salaried Tourism Director. This person could facilitate marketing and development as well as seeking out grants and attending regional events. The funding to sustain this position is the crux of the issue. One proposal would be a 3% transient room fee for people that seek lodging in Jackson County as a tourist. There are over 50 Bed & Breakfasts in the county now. In addition, if one counts all the lodging opportunity (some don’t consider themselves as B&Bs) there are over 200 rooms available for visitors to stay in Jackson County. Lakes requested Judge Gabbard and the Magistrates to consider this and be prepared for further discussion in upcoming fiscal court meetings.
ANNVILLE PARADE COMMITTEE
Ruthie Sizemore spoke on behalf of the Annville Parade Committee. The fiscal court had granted $5,000 to facilitate the 4th of July Parade in Annville. Sizemore expressed her gratitude for the donation. “We are a small town but we have BIG Pride,” Sizemore said. The Parade had approximately 400 attendees, 15 vendor booths and 30 antique cars. Sizemore gave the fiscal court an itemized report documenting the way they spent the money given by the fiscal court. One of the largest expenses was $1,349 spent on inflatables for the children
“TAKE PRIDE WHERE WE RESIDE”
"Take Pride Where We Reside" is a Jackson County non-profit group designed to help clean and beautify our community. Their mission is to organize a campaign to educate, clean up, and beautify our community to promote tourism and economic growth. JoJo Wray spoke on behalf of the group and mostly wanted to inform the fiscal court of their presence as well as how they are visiting schools to educate students about the importance of a clean environment. Awareness is the gateway to solving any problem. The groupm also had a booth at the receny JC Fair.
JACKSON COUNTY/MCKEE IDA
Mitchell Ball, JC/McKee IDA Director, addressed the fiscal court and made them aware of a Kentucky Product Development Initiative grant that was available to them for $314,000.
Legislators established the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI) during the 2022 Legislative Session in a statewide effort to support upgrades at industrial sites.
The state budget included $100 million in funding for the program, which is available to local governments and economic development authorities through a competitive application process, with each county eligible for a maximum funding amount calculated based on population.
Mr. Ball and the IDA representatives identified several uses for the funding including work on the Northern Industrial Park to clean-up and rehabilitate some of the buildings. However, the greatest and most immediate need identified would be to bring the old Mid-South property in Annville up from being “shovel-ready” to being “build-ready”. Along with several other criteria, this would take some core drilling of the existing concrete pad to determine the weight limits on building there. When Governor Beshear visited the area to dedicate the “Marie Rader Highway” stretch of new Hwy 30 he landed on this property and was impressed. He told the crowd that day that businesses were looking for “build-ready” sites and he felt confident that this site could be occupied by a business/company that could boost our local economy. Everyone agreed that this should be a top priority for industrial development in the county. However, problems of timing and the magnitude of upfront monetary investment was of concern to the fiscal court members. The grant had to be submitted by the week of September 12, 2022 (the week following the fiscal court meeting) and the grant was a 50/50 grant. The 50/50 nature of the grant meant that the fiscal court would have to commit $314,000 of the county budget in order to receive an additional $314,000 as grant funds. Complicating this matter was the prohibition of using in-kind labor as the county’s matching contribution. Judy Schmitt explained that in order to secure the grant the county must demonstrate that they “have skin in the game.” Judge Gabbard and Magistrate Vaughn expressed reservations about committing that much money without assurances of a business seeking to occupy the site. Mr. Ball said that the IDA was being very selective in looking for the right fit for the property. “We want a business/company that will bring a large number (200-300) of stable, good paying jobs and at this time we don’t have any inquiries that meet our criteria. Schmitt indicated that they may be able to re-apply for whatever money may be left over during a second round later on. The fiscal court was not prepared to commit such a large amount of money to a location with no current serious inquiries so they passed on the opportunity.
