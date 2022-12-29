Judge Gabbard and Magistrate Vaughn.JPG

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held an Emergency Meeting on Monday (December 27, 2022) to address the issue of trash service. In August 2021 Woods Sanitation decided to no longer provide residential trash pickup for Jackson County. Davidson Sanitation stepped in to take over the service. Over the last few months, Davidson Sanitation has been struggling to keep their services going. According to representatives of Davidson Sanitation that spoke at the Emergency Fiscal Court Meeting, the increase cost of fuel combined with a large number of customers that have not paid their bills (only around 1500 of 2500 customers have paid according to Davidson representatives) has created a crisis situation for the company. They had been in contact with Judge Gabbard outlining the problem and requesting an increase in the amount they could charge for household pickup. The current rate is set by the Fiscal Court as being $15/month. This rate was approved by the Fiscal Court in 2019. Davidson informed the court that they could not stay in business unless the rate was increased to $20/month.

Judge Gabbard explained that Jackson County has a Solid Waste Ordinance that was adopted in 1999. This ordinance states that every household has to be signed up with a trash hauler or be listed as a self-hauler for household trash service. “Our ordinance states we are a closed county which means that any garbage hauler that offers household pickup has to be approved by the Fiscal Court. The Ordinance also states that the Fiscal Court will set the tipping fee at the scales and the amount the hauler can charge per month to residents in Jackson County. This was set up in order to prevent companies from just charging whatever they want to whoever they want in Jackson County. It was meant to keep things affordable for our citizens. While this is good it also makes it hard on companies that provide services when they need an increase. 

