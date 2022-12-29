Brian Davidson, representing Davidson Sanitation, spoke to the fiscal court regarding concerns about operating costs as well as a large number of customers failing to pay their bill. Davidson Sanitation requested an increase in the rate from $15/month up to $20/month. The Fiscal Court offered a compromise rate of $18/month but it wasn't acceptable to Davidson Sanitation
The Jackson County Fiscal Court held an Emergency Meeting on Monday (December 27, 2022) to address the issue of trash service. In August 2021 Woods Sanitation decided to no longer provide residential trash pickup for Jackson County. Davidson Sanitation stepped in to take over the service. Over the last few months, Davidson Sanitation has been struggling to keep their services going. According to representatives of Davidson Sanitation that spoke at the Emergency Fiscal Court Meeting, the increase cost of fuel combined with a large number of customers that have not paid their bills (only around 1500 of 2500 customers have paid according to Davidson representatives) has created a crisis situation for the company. They had been in contact with Judge Gabbard outlining the problem and requesting an increase in the amount they could charge for household pickup. The current rate is set by the Fiscal Court as being $15/month. This rate was approved by the Fiscal Court in 2019. Davidson informed the court that they could not stay in business unless the rate was increased to $20/month.
Judge Gabbard explained that Jackson County has a Solid Waste Ordinance that was adopted in 1999. This ordinance states that every household has to be signed up with a trash hauler or be listed as a self-hauler for household trash service. “Our ordinance states we are a closed county which means that any garbage hauler that offers household pickup has to be approved by the Fiscal Court. The Ordinance also states that the Fiscal Court will set the tipping fee at the scales and the amount the hauler can charge per month to residents in Jackson County. This was set up in order to prevent companies from just charging whatever they want to whoever they want in Jackson County. It was meant to keep things affordable for our citizens. While this is good it also makes it hard on companies that provide services when they need an increase.
Several months ago, Davidson Sanitation asked our Solid Waste Coordinator to look at a price increase. This due to fuel costs and people not paying them for services. To be honest, I dropped the ball on it and didn’t address it in a timely manner. We have had so much going on I let it slip. Mr. Davidson called me himself about a month ago and we discussed the issue again. In order to raise the price of trash collection it takes a process. First, we have to advertise the proposed price increase for 30 days, then have a public hearing on the increase, then have a meeting to discuss or to adopt the increase. If it is adopted we then have to advertise that before it goes into effect. It’s really an almost 60-day process.”
However, the Magistrates were unanimously against raising the monthly rate to $20/month but seemed willing to approve an increase up to $18/month. However, this didn’t satisfy Davidson Sanitation and they said if the rate could not be increased up to $20/month they would no longer pick up household trash after this week.
As a result of the hard line established by Davidson Sanitation, the fiscal court opted to purchase three (3) garbage trucks and have the county assume the service of household trash pickup. Magistrate Dale Vaughn has located three (3) garbage trucks in North Carolina that are available for $214,000. Judge Gabbard indicated that America Rescue Plan COVID funds could be used to make the purchase. Otherwise, the county could not afford it.
The plan, after the dust had settled from the Emergency Meeting, is to keep the rate just as it currently stands for the moment ($15/month) with the understanding that it will increase to $18/month in the very near future (once the process outlined by Judge Gabbard is completed. An almost 60-day process starting with a public notice announcement). Households will continue to place their garbage on the curb for pickup just as they normally do. Davidson Sanitation will continue pick up this week. After that, at the beginning of the new calendar year, the garbage trucks purchased by the fiscal court will run the routes and pick the trash as normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.