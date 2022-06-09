Judge Gabbard announced in his report this week that the 89 Park Splashpad Project took another important step in the right direction last week. Judge Gabbard reported, “On Tuesday May 31, 2022, the Fiscal Court met for a special called meeting. We had previously advertised requesting bids for the project and had details laid out on what kind of splash park we wanted to construct. The splashpad is a joint project between the Jackson County Fiscal Court and the City of McKee.”
The only contractor that requested a bid pack and placed a bid was DWA Recreation. The packet detailed a request for a 2400 square foot ADA compliant splash park with 10 different water sprayers and fixtures, as well as all the equipment, concrete and building to house the water works equipment. The aquatic play features will include: a Mushroom Maze, a Water Flower, a Splash-O-Lator, a Water Weave, a Fill N’ Spill, a Water Maypole, a Water Ring, a Popp Dropp, a Half Sphere, and a Big Sqwerts Orb. The Fiscal Court reviewed the bid and specs proposed and awarded the project to DWA recreation. The total costs of the splashpad upon completion is $179,449.00.
Judge Gabbard explained that when the Fiscal Court advertised for bids, they also requested bids for a regular playground to go at the park along with the splashpad. That packet detailed a playground that is ADA compliant, has 2 slides, tunnels, climbing rails and covers a 40x32 area. The bid placed for the playground was $44,781.52 installed. The total project costs will be $224,230.52 for both completed areas.
The cost will be split between the City of McKee and the County and we will be using the next round of American Rescue Plan Act monies to pay for the project. As part of the interlocal agreement, there will also be a joint account setup between the City and County for maintenance of the splash pad.
Judge Gabbard reported, “We have already informed DWA that they were the winning bidders and they have ordered the equipment for the park. The equipment will take 6-8 weeks to get here but we hope that construction can begin soon while we are waiting for the equipment to come in. We also have some updates to complete on the restrooms and shelter at the 89 Park while we wait. Once this is completed, it will be the first of its kind in Jackson County and we hope not the last.”
