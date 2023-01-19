Future leaders. Presenting to the Jackson county tourism commission, the Tyner Elementary STLP group, exhibited their passion for our beautiful community. Their project titled “Come for a visit, stay for a lifetime” is the theme for an ongoing school competition and initiative to highlight and promote tourism in our county. We are proud of these future leaders, Darrick Gabbard, Dawson Wagers, Hanna Gabbard, Kenna Bond, Remmie Bingham, Kyah Gray, Grace Spurlock, and coordinator Ashley Gabbard. The Jackson county tourism commission will be partnering with this group on an upcoming web page and social media enhancement.
The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting last week (January 12, 2023). Judge Gabbard indicated that the vast majority of all into his office are citizens inquiring what day their garbage is scheduled for picked up and how to pay the bill. While the purchase of three (3) garbage trucks provided critical components allowing the job to be done by the county after negotiations with Davidson Sanitation fell through, the county is still in the process of refining their newly launched County Trash Pick-Up service. One item of the agenda was the review, evaluation, and review of computer software called “Trash Flow” that would allow county officials to identify routes and billing to enable them to get invoices out to the Citizens that want curbside pickup. Judge Gabbard reported, “If you want curbside pickup and have not contacted us and have not set out your trash, please call 287-8562 and let us know where you are located. We will soon have a system in place to handle the addresses and bills for citizens wanting service. We are taking this day by day and I anticipate things will smooth out in the next week or so.” In addition to the administrative software, the fiscal court considered and approved the purchase of a, 1988 Chevrolet 3500 pickup for a cost of $6,500 to help with trash collection. This smaller truck was required because there are many roads in the county with residences that are simply too small for the larger garbage trucks to navigate. This smaller pickup will provide service to those homes and relay the trash for those residents. The magistrates also presented their district’s report regarding trash pickup and trash routes with road crews.
Tyner Elementary School STLP attended the meeting as visitors. The STLP proposed a “QR code” system for various areas in the county such as Flat Lick Falls, Veterans Memorial, the Courthouse and the Splash Pad when it is completed. The QR code would provide an easy link for local residents and/or visiting tourists to access a YouTube video about the area.
Jailer Brian Gabbard presented a monthly “Jail Report”. Gabbard informed the court that the jail is now keeping 75-80 state inmates at all times. In addition, Work Release crews go out pretty on a daily basis doing roadside cleanup and illegal dump cleanups. Gabbard also reported that they continue having a lot success with the classes that are offered at the jail for inmates.
The 2022 Sheriff Settlement and closeout was presented along with the new 2023 Sheriff Budget under Sheriff Daniel Isaacs. The Fiscal Year for the Sheriff’s Office follows the calendar year as opposed to the fiscal year for the County Government which runs from July 01st thru June 30th each year. In addition, the County Court Clerk (Donald “Duck” Moore) presented a 2022 Clerk Budget Amendment along with the new 2023 Clerk Budget and 2023 Clerk Annual Order setting salaries for Deputies and assistants. This is standard operational procedure for the Clerk’s Office and is done at the first meeting of a new calendar year as well.
The Fiscal Court appointed a number of people to positions within the County Government. These were reviewed and approved as follows: Road Supervisor - Robbie Belt, Solid Waste/Pride Coordinator - Jason Thomas, 911 Director - Craig Bowles, Assistant 911 Director/IT Director - Jody Britton, Emergency Management Director - Jamie Strong, Deputy Emergency Management Director - Brody Keck, Dog Warden - Earl Smith, Trash Control Officers - Christian Collins, Zachary Bryant, and Andrew Brewer All of these appointments were for a 4 - year term.
The Fiscal Court reviewed and approved revisions to the County’s Emergency Operation Plan as required by state law.
Recently, the state of Kentucky received a settlement resolving liability in a nationwide lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and their role in the opioid crisis. Kentucky's cities and counties have received their first installment of the state's money from the national opioid settlement, most of which must be used to combat the opioid epidemic. The Fiscal Court approved Budget Amendment 01122023 to formally incorporate $89,201,74 as Jackson County’s first installment of the settlement. They also approved using $42,000 of these funds to purchase a 2009 Ford Ambulance for the Jackson County Ambulance Service.
The Fiscal Court reviewed and approved Resolution 11223 that outlines and details the county Solid Waste Management Plan as required by state law.
The court established the day and time for each regular, monthly Fiscal Court meeting as being the “2nd” Thursday of the month at 1pm. February was noted as an exception and the regular monthly meeting in February will be on the 16th of the month which is the third Thursday of the month.
The court reviewed and accepted the monthly Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers and scheduled the next fiscal court meeting for February 16th, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
