Judge Shane Gabbard and Magistrate Dale Vaughn listen closely to discussion about trash services for Jackson County during an Emergency Fiscal Court meeting

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting last week (January 12, 2023). Judge Gabbard indicated that the vast majority of all into his office are citizens inquiring what day their garbage is scheduled for picked up and how to pay the bill. While the purchase of three (3) garbage trucks provided critical components allowing the job to be done by the county after negotiations with Davidson Sanitation fell through, the county is still in the process of refining their newly launched County Trash Pick-Up service. One item of the agenda was the review, evaluation, and review of computer software called “Trash Flow” that would allow county officials to identify routes and billing to enable them to get invoices out to the Citizens that want curbside pickup. Judge Gabbard reported, “If you want curbside pickup and have not contacted us and have not set out your trash, please call 287-8562 and let us know where you are located.  We will soon have a system in place to handle the addresses and bills for citizens wanting service. We are taking this day by day and I anticipate things will smooth out in the next week or so.” In addition to the administrative software, the fiscal court considered and approved the purchase of a, 1988 Chevrolet 3500 pickup for a cost of $6,500 to help with trash collection. This smaller truck was required because there are many roads in the county with residences that are simply too small for the larger garbage trucks to navigate. This smaller pickup will provide service to those homes and relay the trash for those residents. The magistrates also presented their district’s report regarding trash pickup and trash routes with road crews. 

Tyner STLP

Future leaders. Presenting to the Jackson county tourism commission, the Tyner Elementary STLP group, exhibited their passion for our beautiful community. Their project titled “Come for a visit, stay for a lifetime” is the theme for an ongoing school competition and initiative to highlight and promote tourism in our county. We are proud of these future leaders, Darrick Gabbard, Dawson Wagers, Hanna Gabbard, Kenna Bond, Remmie Bingham, Kyah Gray, Grace Spurlock, and coordinator Ashley Gabbard. The Jackson county tourism commission will be partnering with this group on an upcoming web page and social media enhancement.

Tyner Elementary School STLP attended the meeting as visitors. The STLP proposed a “QR code” system for various areas in the county such as Flat Lick Falls, Veterans Memorial, the Courthouse and the Splash Pad when it is completed. The QR code would provide an easy link for local residents and/or visiting tourists to access a YouTube video about the area. 