Jackson County Garbage Truck

One of three garbage trucks purchased by the Jackson County Fiscal Court in order to satisfy legal ordinance requirements to have a trash-pick up service available to Jackson County residents

The Jackson County Fiscal Court was left with little choice but to start their own Municipal Garbage Pick-Up service after negotiations broke down with the previous service provider. The fiscal court scrambled and put together a fleet of garbage trucks, worked out the routes and schedules, and implemented a new software program to accomplish billing in very short order. At the regular monthly meeting last week Judge Gabbard reported that this Municipal Solid Waste service has taken in over $54,638 of the $76,971 that has been billed out. One of the reasons that the previous provider cancelled their service was because of customers failure to pay. However, Judge Gabbard reported, “Many Citizens have not received a bill and we are working on address errors as well as any residences that are having trash picked up but haven't received a bill yet.”

Judge Gabbard and the fiscal court members welcomed Friendship Christian School to the meeting and recognized the school’s outstanding accomplishments at the Division 3 KCSAA State Tournament by declaring March 09, 2023 as “Friendship Christian School Day” in Jackson County (See Companion Story in this issue of the Sun). 

Sheriff Isaacs and County Clerk "Duck" Moore.JPG

Sheriff Isaacs and County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore at February Fiscal Court Meeting

