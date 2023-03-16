The Jackson County Fiscal Court was left with little choice but to start their own Municipal Garbage Pick-Up service after negotiations broke down with the previous service provider. The fiscal court scrambled and put together a fleet of garbage trucks, worked out the routes and schedules, and implemented a new software program to accomplish billing in very short order. At the regular monthly meeting last week Judge Gabbard reported that this Municipal Solid Waste service has taken in over $54,638 of the $76,971 that has been billed out. One of the reasons that the previous provider cancelled their service was because of customers failure to pay. However, Judge Gabbard reported, “Many Citizens have not received a bill and we are working on address errors as well as any residences that are having trash picked up but haven't received a bill yet.”
Judge Gabbard and the fiscal court members welcomed Friendship Christian School to the meeting and recognized the school’s outstanding accomplishments at the Division 3 KCSAA State Tournament by declaring March 09, 2023 as “Friendship Christian School Day” in Jackson County (See Companion Story in this issue of the Sun).
Judge Gabbard gave an update on several park projects ongoing in the county. “We are seeing progress in some of our park projects. The Splashpad in McKee now has concrete poured and ready for the sprayer heads to be installed. The city will be installing the water line for the splashpad and we should be on track for it to be opened up this Summer. I met with crews at Worthington Park in Annville this week and they are getting ready to begin changing out poles on the big field just anytime. The new poles will have LED lights for the playing field and we plan to install new bleachers as well as do some improvements to the restrooms. The small field on the bottom will also be getting some lights as well as a scoreboard for an extra playing field for teams coming to play as well as practice. All these will be nice improvements to the park. Gray Hawk Park got some new concrete steps and we are meeting in the next couple weeks with Little League officials to look at ways to improve Sand Gap Park field in order to have an extra field for them to use for practice and tournament purposes. We have a busy schedule ahead and are excited about all the good things going on in Jackson County.”
During the Fiscal Court Meeting the Magistrates all reported that they had been busy cleaning up storm debris as well as repairing roads from storm damage. They requested that another ditching attachment for mowing tractors be budgeted into the next budget. Judge Gabbard reported, “We have been trying one out in Sand Gap District and it's working well.”
Sheriff Issacs reported to the Court that his Office had responded to 1108 calls for service since the beginning of January, had opened up 18 felony drug investigations and are in the process of looking for another full-time deputy. He has 8 applicants that are in the process of trying to pass the physical and mental requirements for the job. Sheriff Isaacs said he will pick the best qualified of the 8 after the tests are completed.
Jailer Gabbard reported that the Jail had taken in $72,200 in housing from State and Estill County inmates and had taken in over $15,000 in classes for inmates as well as $1,482 in other services. In total, the jail brought in $88,682 last month. The Jail is also working inmate crews in roadside litter pickup and help with debris and storm cleanup.
Every year after the Biennial Census is completed, Counties are required to initiate reapportionment procedures. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic this process has been delayed by the US Government until this year. Judge Gabbard reported, “We are required to appoint representatives for each Magisterial District to form a committee to look at population numbers in each district. Jackson County has 3 Magisterial districts. The law states that the Districts in each County are to be equal within 10% of each other or as close to 10% as possible. Again, this is strictly determined by population. This process will be done in May but we are required to have the committee in place before then so they can begin looking at population maps. We will obtain those maps from the CVADD.” The Fiscal Court approved Jeff Bingham District 1, Ryan Judd District 2 and John Johnson District 3 as Jackson County Representatives. This will be the Jackson County committee along with County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore.
The Fiscal Court also executed the first reading of Budget Amendment #03092023. This budget amendment was for receiving $386,000 in revenues over what was in the original budget. This came from several areas. The first reading was unanimously approved.
The next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023.
