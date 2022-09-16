Judge Shane Gabbard

Judge Gabbard reviews documents during the last Jackson County Fiscal Court meeting

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (Sept 08, 2022). The court revisited the ad valorem property tax rate of 0.068 that they had previously approved during their August 11, 2022 regular meeting. Judge Gabbard proposed that property valuations are increasing therefore the tax rate could be lowered to 0.067 and the court would still bring in the same amount of revenue as before. The Magistrate unanimously agreed and the property tax was lowered from 0.068 to 0.067 to compensate for the increase in property values. The fiscal court also accepted the Special Taxing Districts’ Tax Rates to be printed on upcoming Property Tax Bills.

The Judge presented his monthly report to the fiscal court.  Sheriff Paul Hays did not attend the meeting and a Sheriff’s report was not presented. Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Inmate Work-Release program had helped keep his inmate population busy helping with the Fair, digging three graves, as well as picking up roadside litter. The classes being offered at the Detention Center are going well and the jail was compensated $16,000 last months for the inmates that had successfully completed courses. The jail is currently housing 77 State Inmates. The Jail Commissary currently has $200,000 in its account. Jailer Gabbard requested permission to use some of this money to provide two jail employees that work the commissary a small raise in pay. Judge Gabbard informed him to present the pertinent numbers at the next fiscal court meeting and they would review and approve at that time.

