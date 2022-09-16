The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (Sept 08, 2022). The court revisited the ad valorem property tax rate of 0.068 that they had previously approved during their August 11, 2022 regular meeting. Judge Gabbard proposed that property valuations are increasing therefore the tax rate could be lowered to 0.067 and the court would still bring in the same amount of revenue as before. The Magistrate unanimously agreed and the property tax was lowered from 0.068 to 0.067 to compensate for the increase in property values. The fiscal court also accepted the Special Taxing Districts’ Tax Rates to be printed on upcoming Property Tax Bills.
The Judge presented his monthly report to the fiscal court. Sheriff Paul Hays did not attend the meeting and a Sheriff’s report was not presented. Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Inmate Work-Release program had helped keep his inmate population busy helping with the Fair, digging three graves, as well as picking up roadside litter. The classes being offered at the Detention Center are going well and the jail was compensated $16,000 last months for the inmates that had successfully completed courses. The jail is currently housing 77 State Inmates. The Jail Commissary currently has $200,000 in its account. Jailer Gabbard requested permission to use some of this money to provide two jail employees that work the commissary a small raise in pay. Judge Gabbard informed him to present the pertinent numbers at the next fiscal court meeting and they would review and approve at that time.
Judge Gabbard gave the court an update on the Flat Lick Falls Campground. For the period of June 01, 2022 – August 31, 2022 the campground brought revenue totaling $2,887.30. The expenses for upkeep, etc were only $682.97. The campground has 8 RV camp sites along with 6 Primitive camp sites.
The court was provided a status update on the Clerk Storage Fee Bank Account. The account now has $1,050.00. The establishment of this type of account was implemented by the 2022 General Assemble. According to KRS 64.012: “The moneys accumulated from this fee shall be held in perpetuity by the fiscal court or the legislative body of a consolidated local government or an urban- county government for the county clerk's exclusive use for:
1. Equipment related to the permanent storage of and access to records, including deed books, binders, shelves, microfilm equipment, and fireproof equipment;
2. Hardware for the permanent storage of and access to records, including computers, servers, and scanners;
3. Software for the permanent storage of and access to records, including vendor services and consumer subscription fees;
4. Personnel costs for the permanent storage of and access to records, including overtime costs for personnel involved in the digitization of records; and
5. Cloud storage and cybersecurity services for the permanent storage of and access to records.
The court reviewed the Jackson County Solid Waste 5-Year plan. All Kentucky counties are statutorily required to designate a solid waste management area (or district) and develop a solid waste management plan (SWMP) to manage the municipal solid waste generated in their area. In order to ensure that these obligations are fulfilled, the Local Planning and Assistance Section works closely with solid waste coordinators and other local officials. In addition to updating a comprehensive solid waste management plan every five years, each solid waste management area (or district) must submit a completed annual report no later than March 1st of each year. The pending Solid Waste 5-Year plan would cover the period of 2023 – 2027. No changes were proposed to the plan currently in place.
The Fiscal Court reviewed and approved a bid to purchase a Cub Cadet Commercial Mower to mow the Flood Retention Watershed Structures in the watersheds that empty into the City of McKee. The City of McKee and Jackson County share responsibility in the maintenance of the dams on these watershed structures. The retail cost of the mower was $20,000; however, the state cost of the commercial mower for a government/municipality was $15,519.00. The cost would be split between the two governing bodies so the cost to the fiscal court would only be $7,760.00 with the City of McKee paying the other half.
The court also reviewed and approved repairs and a maintenance contract on the elevator system in the old courthouse. The maintenance contract would cost $150 per month. The current repairs on the elevator is estimated to cost $3,020 to fix what is currently wrong.
Judge Gabbard also proposed considering the purchase of ditching attachments for the tractors in use for the County Road Department. The ditching attachment would prevent material from being spoiled onto the roadways while cleaning out a ditch. The attachment would deposit this material on the bank-side of the ditch keeping the roadway cleaner and safer. The Magistrates wanted to see these attachments in operation before approving the expense.
The last item considered by the court was the purchase of Express Vote Scanners for voting precincts. The machine would scan identification such as a driver’s license and then automatically populate the voting machine with the ballot that pertains to the voter’s registered precinct. The purchase of these Express Vote Scanners was tabled until more information could be obtained. The next fiscal court meeting was scheduled for October 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.