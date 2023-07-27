Jackson County Fiscal Court.JPG

The members of the Jackson County Fiscal Court: Magistrates Danny Todd, Garvin Baker, and Dale Vaughn with County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday July 20, 2023 in the old courthouse in McKee, KY. Jackson County Clerk, Donald “Duck” Moore read the minutes from the last meeting and they were approved by the court. Judge Shane Gabbard normally gives a report to the court members outlining recent issues and events. However, this week Judge Gabbard chose to use that time to honor the Jackson County All Stars Little League Girls 10U and 8U softball teams. Judge Gabbard read a proclamation (see related article in this week’s issue) that recognized the girls hard work, dedication and amazing accomplishments. The 8U team finished 5th in the state while the 10U team won the State Little League 10U Championship for the second year in a row. At the end of the proclamation Judge Gabbard and the Fiscal Court declared Thursday July 20, 2023 as Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball Day. The girls and coaches were in attendance and were recognized by the court.

Judge Gabbard also informed the court that a team representing Subaru were in the county testing a new race car on the roads that will be utilized during the upcoming Rally Race in September 2023. 

Duck Moore and Daniel Isaacs.JPG

County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore and Sheriff Daniel Isaacs at the Fiscal Court meeting
Garvin Baker and Dale Vaughn.JPG

Magistrates Garvin Baker and Dale Vaughn
Danny Todd and Garvin Baker.JPG

Magistrates Danny Todd and Garvin Baker