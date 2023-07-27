The Jackson County Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting on Thursday July 20, 2023 in the old courthouse in McKee, KY. Jackson County Clerk, Donald “Duck” Moore read the minutes from the last meeting and they were approved by the court. Judge Shane Gabbard normally gives a report to the court members outlining recent issues and events. However, this week Judge Gabbard chose to use that time to honor the Jackson County All Stars Little League Girls 10U and 8U softball teams. Judge Gabbard read a proclamation (see related article in this week’s issue) that recognized the girls hard work, dedication and amazing accomplishments. The 8U team finished 5th in the state while the 10U team won the State Little League 10U Championship for the second year in a row. At the end of the proclamation Judge Gabbard and the Fiscal Court declared Thursday July 20, 2023 as Jackson County Girls Fast Pitch Softball Day. The girls and coaches were in attendance and were recognized by the court.
Judge Gabbard also informed the court that a team representing Subaru were in the county testing a new race car on the roads that will be utilized during the upcoming Rally Race in September 2023.
Dave McNew was also recognized as a visitor to the court. Mr. McNew presented the Sheriff’s Tax Settlement covering the period between January – April 2023. The settlement showed $1,287.48 as the Total Amount Due to Complete the Settlement. However, the settlement was described by Mr. McNew as being a snap shot in time which would become a final settlement as we approach the new tax season in October. “There is nothing wrong or any reason to be concerned because this is only an interim report,” McNew told the court.
In related business, the fiscal court voted approval to set the County Property Tax Rate at 6.5% This is a slight decrease from last year when the County Property Tax Rate was set at 6.7%. Judge Gabbard explained that while this represents a decrease in the tax rate, it will still bring in the same amount of tax revenue as last year (approximately $199,782). This is because property values have increased since the last tax season. If the fiscal court had left the county property tax rate as last year it would have generated a 4 percent increase in revenue. The fiscal court decided to lower the tax rate while still being confident they would get the same property tax revenue as last year. The fiscal court voted to leave the Motor Vehicle Tax Rate the same as last year and approved it at 0.11 Cents per $100 dollar assessed value.
The Magistrates reported for each of their districts. Magistrate Danny Todd reported that they are grading and rocking roads as well as accomplishing some blacktopping. Judge Gabbard interjected that the county may be getting some additional Flex Funding (approximate $230,000) that can allow some additional road work that may not have been possible before the additional money. Magistrate Dale Vaughn indicated that his district was going to need a replacement pickup truck very soon. Magistrate Garvin Baker expressed some concerns over the safety of some “shoulders” on a road in his district. The magistrates discussed possible solutions and remedies to fix the problem.
Sheriff Daniel Isaacs reported that his Office has processed approximately 60 felony drug cases since January. However, the sheriff indicated that his office saw four (4) cars go down over the last week. However, two of those have been repaired and the office currently only had two cars down. Sheriff Isaacs stressed that everyone should take the time to complete the Hwy 290 Survey since the county had experienced another recent fatality on that highway.
Sheriff Isaacs also made a request to the fiscal court to update the tax collecting software used in his office while administering the Sheriff’s Tax Collecting duty. The goal is to make the software in the Sheriff’s office compatible with the software in the Property Valuation Assessment (PVA) Office and the Jackson County Clerk’s Office. These two offices have already implemented the latest software. The system allows online search capability, whereby, once data/tax payments are entered into the system at one office the other office(s) has software that will reflect the tax status. Once the Sheriff gets the same compatible software the three offices that deal with taxes will all be working with the same database and will, therefore, improve the service to the citizens of Jackson County. The cost of the new software and training was estimated to be $10,860. There will also be an annual fee of $2,800 which is similar to what the Sheriff’s office is currently paying for their existing software. The fiscal court approved the purchase.
The Fiscal Court adopted a procurement policy for America Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds. The fiscal court is required to get approval for the expenditure of these funds in order to maintain compliance with the intent of the funding legislation. Since these funds exceed the threshold of $750,000 there is a need for an independent audit on the way these funds are spent. The law firm they utilize to seek authorization for expenditures formally created a procurement policy. The fiscal court has been following these procedures already and saw no reason they shouldn’t adopt the procurement policy. For example, any project (equipment and/or work) that exceeds $40,000 is required to be bid out.
The court appointed board members: Danny Cornelius, Cart Flannery, Tammy Miller, Andrea Baker, Kyle Smith, Annie Rose, and Eric Wiggs to a four (4) year term. In addition, the court appointed Brody Keck as the Applicant Agent for Jackson County Emergency Management.
Judge Gabbard provided the fiscal court members with a copy of the Treasurer’s Statement of Revenues, Appropriations and Claims for FY 22-23. In addition, the court was also provided with a copy of the Fiscal Court Financial Statement.
The next Fiscal Court meeting was scheduled for August 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM.
