Jackson County Fiscal Court.JPG

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. All of the fiscal court members were present. One of the items that the fiscal court always does around this time of year is to establish the Jackson County Property Tax Rate. For the last several years they have decided to maintain the status quo and leave the tax rate static at a rate of $0.068/$100. The court voted to maintain this tax rate once again. 

David Hoffman

David Hoffman from the KTC District 11 goes over the 2022-2023 RS Road Program with the Fiscal Court

Mr. David Hoffman from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet attended as a visitor and addressed the court regarding the 2022-2023 Jackson County RS Program. The total expected allotment for the Jackson County RS Program is $1,383,615. These funds will be distributed over the following priorities. RS Maintenance Funds will be allocated $500,000. County Judge Administrative Costs will be allocated $3,875. Specific roads that were identified as priorities included resurfacing the asphalt on KY 1431 from the road’s intersection with US Hwy 421 (Mile Point 0.0) to the intersection of KY 30 (Mile point 2.389). This project will resurface 2.389 miles of this road for an estimated cost of $242,229. The other road specifically identified as a priority included resurfacing the asphalt on KY 2003 from the road’s intersection with KY 2002 (Mile Point 0.0) to the intersection with Lower Gap Road (Mile point 3.626). This project will resurface 3.626 miles of this road for an estimated cost of $383,967. 

Jamie Strong

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong speaks to the Final Court regarding the utility of purchasing a 6X6 Side-by-Side for Remote Emergency Rescues