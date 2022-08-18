The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. All of the fiscal court members were present. One of the items that the fiscal court always does around this time of year is to establish the Jackson County Property Tax Rate. For the last several years they have decided to maintain the status quo and leave the tax rate static at a rate of $0.068/$100. The court voted to maintain this tax rate once again.
Mr. David Hoffman from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet attended as a visitor and addressed the court regarding the 2022-2023 Jackson County RS Program. The total expected allotment for the Jackson County RS Program is $1,383,615. These funds will be distributed over the following priorities. RS Maintenance Funds will be allocated $500,000. County Judge Administrative Costs will be allocated $3,875. Specific roads that were identified as priorities included resurfacing the asphalt on KY 1431 from the road’s intersection with US Hwy 421 (Mile Point 0.0) to the intersection of KY 30 (Mile point 2.389). This project will resurface 2.389 miles of this road for an estimated cost of $242,229. The other road specifically identified as a priority included resurfacing the asphalt on KY 2003 from the road’s intersection with KY 2002 (Mile Point 0.0) to the intersection with Lower Gap Road (Mile point 3.626). This project will resurface 3.626 miles of this road for an estimated cost of $383,967.
Mr. Hoffman also gave an update on the JCHS turn-lane project. The project has encountered some inclement weather but the greatest delay is the relocating of a utility line. According to Mr. Hoffman, once the utility line is relocated the turn-lane is expected to be finished in approximately three (3) weeks.
In the Judge’s report, County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard addressed the devastation of the flooding for many of our eastern Kentucky neighbors. “So many from Jackson County have done so much to help that if I tried to name them all, I am sure I would leave somebody out,” Judge Gabbard said. Judge Gabbard also addressed the recent local flooding saying “This past week we also saw some flooding in Jackson County. Saturday some areas of the County missed a good chance of suffering major damage. McKee looked like a lake for a while but quickly receded. Areas of Bond and Moore’s Creek was much the same. On Wednesday the Northern end of the County was hit with heavy rain. A school bus was stranded and a couple of citizens were almost swept away. We had assistance come in from Laurel County during that particular event. They brought a swift water rescue boat to assist in any way they could. The situation turned out good as nobody was injured and no lives were lost. It could have been much worse but thankfully it wasn’t.
We have a grant application in for a swift water rescue boat through USDA but haven’t received award notice yet. We are confident that we will get it but these types of Grants have many channels to pass through before they actually are awarded and complete. Needless to say, we could have used that boat several times lately. We have 10 emergency personnel that are trained in swift water rescue so if we receive this grant, we will have the equipment on hand for an emergency flooding situation. Unfortunately, we have had several flooding events in the last 4 years. We would like to be prepared with whatever we need in an emergency situation.”
On a final note, Judge Gabbard told the court that he was working with the KY Economic Development Cabinet to put more attention towards our Industrial Parks in Jackson County. “We have the former Mid-South Electrics Property that is ready to build on as well as some areas within our parks that need developed. If we could get some funding to clean up these vacant sites and construct some building pads that a Manufacture Company could build on, we would have Certified Build Ready areas ready in Jackson County. This gives us great potential for good paying industrial type jobs. If an area is to develop, it must include jobs. That is one of the main pieces of framework in community and economic development. We have the land. We just need the funding to do so. We will continue to seek out funding, go to meetings and do whatever is necessary to see Jackson County developed for the future,” Judge Gabbard reported.
Sheriff Hays reported to the court that he has worked with the Jackson County Public School District to place a School Resource Officer (SRO) at the Jackson County Middle School. Officer J.R. Weaver will serve as the JCMS SRO. The JCHS will retain their SRO and Officer Keith Berry will return to his post at the high school. Sheriff Hays said that the long-term goal is to have a SRO at each of the five (5) public schools in the county. However, the SRO’s must be qualified and certified as law enforcement officials and it will take some time to get qualified officers in place.
Sheriff Hays also informed the court that the county has seen three (3) drug overdose deaths in the past few weeks. In addition, there have been several more overdoses where the person(s) survived. Sheriff Hays cautioned everyone to be very afraid of the kinds of illegal drugs that are finding their way into Jackson County. “Some of these drugs, like methamphetamine, will fry your brain while others such as heroin and fentanyl will simply kill you,” Sheriff Hays said. Sheriff Hays said that, because of the ease of communication via social media, drug informants are getting harder and harder to find. He encouraged that if anyone has information on drug dealers they can always share that information anonymously. The Sheriff’s Offioce will also pay individuals to make undercover drug purchases. “We really appreciate public support,” Sheriff Hays said.
The court discussed closing the right fork of the Junior York Road (CR-1029). There was some confusion in the general public about which segment was being proposed for closure. Only the right fork segment functioning as a driveway or lane would be closed. The court approved the closure of this small road segment.
The court approved a request from Jackson County Emergency Management Director Jamie Strong to use America Rescue Plan Act Funds to purchase a 6X6 SIDE-BY-SIDE with a wench. Mr. Strong explained that a 6X6 is needed in order to accommodate a stretcher in case an emergency rescue involves an injured party that must be transported out of a remote location. There needs to be ample room to secure a stretcher on the vehicle for transport. This rescue 6X6 would be available to any Jackson County agency that may have a need for the emergency vehicle. The court approved the request.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved resolution #08112022 regarding a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Cumberland Valley Area Development District requires this regional plan be updated every five (5) years.
The court also voted to close-out the Hwy 421 N Dump project and pay B&J Transfer ($50,000) for their work. The state has verified that B&J Tansfer have successfully completed the terms of the project that cleaned up an illegal dump near Sand Gap. A grant was awarded last year for the clean-up and after inspection the state informed Judge Gabbard that the work has been completed.
In one final topic of discussion, Judge Gabbard was looking for ideas on how to address the Road Department’s Equipment concerns. With three Magisterial Districts, each dealing with their own individual road problems, it seems that equipment failures and repairs are constant. Judge Gabbard estimated that from July 01, 2021 through June 30, 2022 approximately $475,000 has been spent by the county to keep road department equipment running. Judge Gabbard surveyed a number of different counties in the region to get ideas. One thought was to combine the equipment in all three districts and then prioritize the projects within and between districts. Magistrate Dale Vaughn said that since the coal severance funding is no longer available the purchase of equipment is also stymied. Perhaps one piece of equipment can be bought each fiscal year but certainly not three different pieces of equipment. By consolidating and prioritizing there may be a better opportunity to purchase a piece of equipment each year that could benefit everybody. The discussion was tabled giving everyone a chance to think about it before the next Fiscal Court meeting which was scheduled for Thursday, September 08, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.