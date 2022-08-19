Carlos Tarter

Carlos Tarter, 39, of Albany, KY

Carlos Tarter, 39, of Albany, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (August 15, 2022) for arraignment on a number of charges. According to the uniform citation filed by Officer J. Coffey with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, he along with KSP Trooper Baker and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Collins attempted to serve a warrant to Mr. Tarter on August 13, 2022 in Tyner, KY. When the Officers pulled into the drive, Mr. Tarter took off on a motorcycle nearly hitting Officer Coffey’s patrol car. He also nearly struck Deputy Collins and Trooper Baker’s patrol car. The three officers issued pursuit. According to the citation, Tarter passed cars in curves and drove many times in the opposite lane. On two separate occasions Tarter nearly struck two different vehicles while driving in the wrong lane. 

Units blocked the road in an attempt to stop Mr. Tarter. Tarter attempted to pass the Units and ran off the road. Officers attempted to place Mr. Tarter under arrest and take him into custody but he refused to place his hands behind his back and attempted to get away. Eventually, the officers were able to handcuff Mr. Tarter and place him under arrest.

