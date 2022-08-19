Carlos Tarter, 39, of Albany, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (August 15, 2022) for arraignment on a number of charges. According to the uniform citation filed by Officer J. Coffey with the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, he along with KSP Trooper Baker and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Collins attempted to serve a warrant to Mr. Tarter on August 13, 2022 in Tyner, KY. When the Officers pulled into the drive, Mr. Tarter took off on a motorcycle nearly hitting Officer Coffey’s patrol car. He also nearly struck Deputy Collins and Trooper Baker’s patrol car. The three officers issued pursuit. According to the citation, Tarter passed cars in curves and drove many times in the opposite lane. On two separate occasions Tarter nearly struck two different vehicles while driving in the wrong lane.
Units blocked the road in an attempt to stop Mr. Tarter. Tarter attempted to pass the Units and ran off the road. Officers attempted to place Mr. Tarter under arrest and take him into custody but he refused to place his hands behind his back and attempted to get away. Eventually, the officers were able to handcuff Mr. Tarter and place him under arrest.
Upon investigation, NCIC confirmed that Mr. Tarter had a suspended license. They also confirmed that the motorcycle had an expired registration and no valid insurance. Mr. Tarter was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with 1) fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), 2) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree (police officer), 3) wanton endangerment, 2nd degree, 4) resisting arrest, 5) reckless driving, 6) operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, 7) no registration receipt, 8) no registration plates, 9) improper passing, 10) failure to produce insurance card, 11) failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, 12) no motorcycle operator’s license, 13) failure to comply with helmet law/21 years of age, 14) rear license not illuminated, 15) following another vehicle too closely, and 16) unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle).
Mr. Tarter entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 29, 2022. Mr. Tarter remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
