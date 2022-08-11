With the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky still fresh in everyone’s mind the rains fell hard on our local hometown of McKee, KY at the beginning of the past weekend. Jackson County Emergency Management (JCEM) reported that the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. They reported early Saturday morning that Highway 290 would be closed from the McKee Fire Station to Cole's 290 Market for downed trees and powerlines. The agency recommended that Mildred Road was passable as of 11:36 AM for anyone needing to get to Highway 421 South to McKee.
JCEM Deputy Director Brody Keck reported that the severe flash flooding observed on Saturday morning had some citizens fearing the worst, with last week’s devastation still fresh on their minds. “It seems like everything just happens at once,” said Keck, who took control of Saturday’s situation. JCEM Director, Jamie Strong had gone to help with search and rescue efforts in Letcher County.
Keck reported, “Flash flooding affected the city limits of McKee primarily along with other scattered issues throughout the county. Bond had a few road tiles and bridges that were washed out. At approximately 9am Saturday, one residence in McKee self-evacuated safely before flooding became impassable for them. First responders had mobilized and arrived at the scene as the residents walked to safety. Saturday saw sporadic power outages, downed trees, and road closures but all was managed quickly by PRTC, Jackson Energy, County Road Departments, and the State Highway Department. All departments mobilized quickly and efficiently.”
Deputy Director Keck continued, “Saturday afternoon around 3pm, Jackson County 911 received a call of some overdue UTV trail riders in Horse Lick. First responders began organizing at Sand Gap Park where crews on UTV/ATV's were deployed in the area to locate the missing/overdue group. Responders located the group of three stranded between two flooded creek systems. One of their UTV's had overturned in the night and became disabled. A group of first responders familiar with the area was able to lead the group out safely without a water rescue being necessary. No injuries occurred. All the events that occurred in no way compare to the ongoing efforts in eastern Kentucky. Jackson County was very fortunate.”
Sheriff Paul Hays reported, “We had a significant flooding event in McKee Saturday. The basement at the Baptist Church received four inches of water as a result of the storm. Water flooded the streets of McKee. KY 89 north saw a torrent of water going under the trailer owned by Ms. McKinney and the water was over the road in several locations. Damage occurred and it will take some time to correct the damage, but in comparison to eastern KY it was very minimal.”
Fortunately, no injuries in or near McKee were reported; however, the McKee Baptist Church (which sits near the confluence of two creeks) couldn’t escape Saturday’s high waters. Multiple inches of water got into the basement of the McKee Baptist Church. Even still, Pastor Ron Maharry called it just a minor inconvenience compared to what other Kentucky counties have faced. “We realized it’s not going to get any worse, we were blessed, and then of course our thoughts and concerns were always with our Eastern Kentucky neighbors,” Maharry said.
While the high waters have receded for now, Keck worried about the toll that more rainfall can take on the waterways of Jackson County.
“Our creek systems they can’t handle another inch,” said Keck. “They can’t handle another quarter of an inch as far as that goes.”
The flooding damages, indeed, could have been a lot worse if not for the work done in the early 2000’s to address flooding problems in McKee.
At the request of local sponsors, NRCS first evaluated the flooding problem in the City of McKee in the 1980’s and recommended the construction of three floodwater retarding structures (FRS) strategically placed on tributaries flowing into the City. From 2005-2007, the local sponsors (spearheaded by former State Representative Marie Rader) actively worked with NRCS to complete the necessary environmental requirements and to obtain funding and permits for the structures. The USDA -Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) issued the notice to proceed for construction of the Pigeon Roost flood retarding structure (FRS) #3 near McKee, Kentucky beginning work in December 2007.
This FRS was designed to protect business and residential properties from reoccurring and damaging floods along Pigeon Roost Creek and is a federally assisted action under the authority of the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act (PL-566). NRCS estimated that the average annual benefits of the project will be in excess of $160,000 per year. The structure probably provided more benefits than that with the protection afforded during a single flood event at the end of February 2021 and now once again with a flood event in August 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.