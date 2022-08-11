Flooding on Water Street.jpeg

Floodwaters threatened local businesses on Water Street in Down Town McKee, KY

With the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky still fresh in everyone’s mind the rains fell hard on our local hometown of McKee, KY at the beginning of the past weekend. Jackson County Emergency Management (JCEM) reported that the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. They reported early Saturday morning that Highway 290 would be closed from the McKee Fire Station to Cole's 290 Market for downed trees and powerlines. The agency recommended that Mildred Road was passable as of 11:36 AM for anyone needing to get to Highway 421 South to McKee.

Attic.jpeg

Floodwaters surrounded "The Attic" in McKee, KY located near the St. Paul Catholic Church

JCEM Deputy Director Brody Keck reported that the severe flash flooding observed on Saturday morning had some citizens fearing the worst, with last week’s devastation still fresh on their minds. “It seems like everything just happens at once,” said Keck, who took control of Saturday’s situation. JCEM Director, Jamie Strong had gone to help with search and rescue efforts in Letcher County.

McKee Flood 2004.jpg

Flooding in McKee prior to the construction of the Flood Retention Structures

